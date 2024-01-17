Reversing Aging: How Quitting Botox and Fillers Made Me Look Better in My 30s Than My 20s – Say Goodbye to Injections

How I Defied Aging By Ditching Injectables: A Beauty Guru’s Secret to Youthful Skin Revealed

A beauty guru has found the Fountain of Youth by proving that less is more – much more when it comes to aging backwards. “Here’s how I aged in reverse and how you can do it too,” said Amy Chang. Her first method for turning back the aging clock proved that sometimes less is more – especially when it comes to looking more youthful. “I chillaxed on having Botox injected into my masseter. I wanted that V-line look but it was so aging,” she explained. She demonstrated how she was defying time in this next decade of her life. “Me in my 20s versus 30s,” she said. Amy pointed to a photo showing a younger image of herself – but she felt she looked older back then than she does now. She explained how as we age, all of the tissues in our face thin out. “If you’re doing something that thins it out faster – incredibly aging,” she said.

Amy showed another picture from her past – more injected life – to prove her point. “I stopped over exfoliating my skin. Look at all these breakouts, the rough texture. That’s inflammation from over exfoliating,” she said. Bumpy and dehydrated skin was not doing her face any favors. And her next tip might just be the most surprising one yet. “I also got a reality check on filler that I don’t need it. It’s so aging. I see all these young girls doing it who do not need it. I mean I look 40 in this photo,” she said of a much more injected Amy. Realizing that she had her fill of fillers which she used to get in her cheeks, nose, lips and chin helped her finally find the Fountain of Youth. Lastly, she credited her improved appearance to taking better care of her hair.

Amy decided to show more love to her locks – and it paid off. “Thick, shiny, healthy hair is one of the most youthful things. I would say it makes you look younger, more so than good skin,” said Amy. Now that she had shared her tips for staying younger, she was standing by them. “Save your money ladies! Natural is beautiful and youthful — you don’t need filler/Botox, just take care of your skin and hair,” she explained.

Her fans were singing her praises extra loudly. “Finally someone said it,” said this impressed follower. “Omg thank you for talking about Botox – I have felt the pressure and I know I don’t need it,” remarked one gracious viewer. “You don’t!” Amy reassured her. According to Dr. Matthew J. Elias, the placement of fillers can also make you appear older. “Improperly placed fillers distort your normal anatomy and age you,” said the dermatologist.

