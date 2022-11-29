New Mexico Judge in Murder Suicide Case Found Dead at Home

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

New Mexico’s municipal judge, along with her husband and several of their pets were found murdered in a suspected murder-suicide.

Diane Albert (65), Village of Los Rancheros de Albuquerque Judge, was found with Eric Pinkerton (63), in her home and both were pronounced dead by police on Nov. 25,

According to police, a friend of Pinkerton called the police and asked for help. Police responded by dispatching officers to the home. 

According to Pinkerton, the friend claimed that Pinkerton had sent him a message saying that he had killed his wife and dog and that he was planning to take his own life. Albuquerque Journal

According to police, Albert and Pinkerton, along with several other pets, were discovered dead by the police officers who arrived at their residence.

Village of Los Rancheros de Albuquerque Mayor Donald T. Lopez, was a friend to the local judge for over 20 years and is mourning her loss. 

“She moved to Los Ranchos to a home on Ranchitos road near my Home. I knew her well and will miss her terribly,” said Lopez in a Facebook Post.  “I cannot describe the senselessness of this tragedy. May God Bless her soul.”

