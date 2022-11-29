Davide Sanclimenti is who? And when was he crowned Love Island’s winner?

The star of the Love Island villa has seen its self-professed Italian stallion rise since he arrived.

Now Davide Sanclimenti has his own ITV2 show with girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

1 Davide Sanclimenti a celebrity and businessman Credit to Rex

Davide Sanclimenti is who?

Davide, a Rome-based businessman and reality TV star, was born on January 1, 1995.

He now lives in Manchester – after getting his Master’s degree in finance and banking.

In 2021, S Deluxe Shisha was founded by him after he quit his job as an accountant.

Davide is an Influencer on Instagram. You can follow him @davidesancli.

When did Davide Sanclimenti win Love Island?

Davide rose to prominence when he was featured on Love Island’s 2022 Series.

His Italian charm won him over and he was a big hit on the series.

While he was in the villa he found love with the sassy Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Although the pair had their fair share of ups and downs, they went on to be crowned the Love Island 2022 series winners.

The pair got a record-breaking 63.69% of the final vote.

Where can I see Ekin Su or Davide’s Homecomings.

The two-part ITV2 series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings follows the Love Island winners as they take on two trips of a lifetime.

Davide returns to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone for the first time since leaving the Love Island villa with Ekin-Su by his side.

The loved-up pair also travel through to the Tuscan valley to then jet off to Turkey, where they will visit Istanbul.

Davide revealed to the couple that they were forced to stay in a caravan for the duration of the series. It taught Davide something that would help him understand Ekin Su. “didn’t expect”.

Speak to Radio TimesHe said that: “I didn’t expect that she was the kind of girl that would be able to come with me, you know, I met her in the villa and probably sometimes you think ‘Oh, maybe she only likes the high life – exclusive restaurants, nice hotels’, but then you find out that she’s a simple person as well like me.”

You can You can watch it now on ITVX.