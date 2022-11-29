Yankee Candles at Home Bargains are a hot item among shoppers.

There is nothing more that sets you up for Christmas than the scent of Christmas in your home.

It’s no surprise then that Christmas-scented Yankee Candles have become a hot commodity in the Home Bargains section.

1 Shoppers go wild for Yankee Candles in Home Bargains – & they cost just £4.99 Credit: Facebook/Homebargains

But rather than the usual £12 price tag, they’ve been reduced to just £4.99 – meaning an impressive £7 saving.

The good news? There’s an entire range of holiday scents you can choose from, such as Snowflakes and Sleighrides and Reindeer Treats and Candy Cane Forest.

Take to Facebook, Home Bargains penned: “NEW IN. Yankee Candles in amazing festive scents in store now only £4.99 (RRP £12).”

Soon, the post received over 3,000 hits and more than 2000 comments.

“My fave candle of all time !!”It enthused one individual.

Another praised? “The candy cane ones smell amazing!”

Another penned “Know you love your Yankees home bargains”Commenting on the tag of a friend, a third commented.

A fourth writer wrote in the meantime: “Candy cane is my favourite….just saying kids xx”

An additional: “The Candy Cane one is LOVELY.”

Another agreement: “The candy cane one is amazing!”