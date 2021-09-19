New iPhone 13 colours revealed – including PINK and ‘Sierra Blue’

A NEW year, a new iPhone – with brand new colour options to enjoy.

We’ve collected the latest iPhone 13 colour options, including a new pink paintjob.

2 These are the five iPhone 13 colour options Credit: Apple

The iPhone 13 was unveiled at a special Apple event on September 14.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature the A15 chip.

The base storage has been doubled, from 64GB up to 128GB, while the top-tier model boasts an incredible 1TB.

Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 13 starting Friday, September 17.

All four models will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 17.

Here are the new colour options…

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini colours

Just like last year, the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 get the widest range of colours.

The iPhone 13 Mini is cheaper than the Pro models, which only come in four colors. However, the iPhone 13 can be ordered in five different colours.

The addition of pink is a highlight this year.

From the marketing images, it appears to be quite a pale pink – which will probably give it broader appeal.

The traditional (PRODUCTRED) colour option is also available, which includes a donation for charity.

The traditional Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Starlight color options are also available.

To recap, the iPhone 13 colours include:

Pink

Blue

Midnight

Starlight

Red

It’s possible that Apple could release more colours in a few months.

Apple released a purple version of its iPhone 12 earlier in the year.

2 Here are the four iPhone 13 Pro colour options Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max colours

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both come in the same four colour options.

A new Sierra Blue is available, which is a lighter option that looks amazing.

There are also the traditional Silver, Gold, and Graphite options.

The latter is the closest you’ll get to a “black” paintjob.

To recap, the iPhone 13 Pro colours include:

Sierra Blue

Silver

Gold

Graphite

Sierra Blue

Silver

Gold

Graphite

All of the colour options have the price tag – even if you choose the ritzy gold option.

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? How to locate the secret features of social media apps We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How do I reset my Facebook password?

How can I perform a TikTok Duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble dating app?

How do you test your broadband internet speed?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Apple reveals NEW iPhone 13 at California launch event

In other news, check out the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Check out the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

Your stories are ours! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?