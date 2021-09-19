Charity brings joy to brave young cancer patient

WHEN it comes to being brave, Lily Lomas, from Winchester, has been there and got the T-shirt.

In the UK, one in 16million people are diagnosed with this rare type of cancer every year. Lily was diagnosed in December. Lily, ten, endured long stints in hospital where, because of Covid restrictions, she wasn’t allowed visitors.

4 Happy-go-lucky: Lily Lomas, 10, has been undergoing chemotherapy, and is waiting to hear whether she is cancer-free

“The worst bits were the needles, feeling sick and not being able to see my family,” Lily says.

The cancer – classified as undifferentiated soft tissue sarcoma – started as a tiny lump below Lily’s right knee.

“We didn’t think anything of it as Lily’s quite accident prone and wasn’t poorly at all. But by October it was the size of a £2 coin,” Lily’s mum Kirsty, 42, says. “We visited the GP and when Lily had an ultrasound in November the lump had grown bigger and wider than her knee.”

Doctors took a biopsy and on December 1 an oncologist at Southampton General Hospital delivered the devastating news – the lump was cancerous. Lily had to begin treatment immediately.

“When I first went to the day ward for my biopsy, I thought it was just for people with lumps. I didn’t know what cancer was – I’d never met anyone with cancer,” Lily agrees. “When I had my line fitted for my treatment I was so scared.”

Kirsty, a university programme administrator, was by Lily’s side during all her treatments and is in awe of her bravery.

“When doctors told Lily she’d need chemotherapy she got upset because she might lose her hair,” Kirsty said. “But half an hour later she was deciding what colour wigs she wanted. She’s been phenomenal throughout – so matter-of-fact about everything. She’s amazing.”

4 Side by side: Mum Kirsty, Lily and Rocket, their new eight-week-old cocker spaniel labrador pup

Over seven months Lily faced ten rounds of chemotherapy at Southampton General and University College Hospital London, 28 radiotherapy sessions at University College Hospital and surgery at Great Ormond Street to remove the sarcoma. To prevent fertility issues in the future, Lily had an ovary taken out.

“I don’t like the MRI scans,” Lily said. “They have headphones for music but you can’t hear it because of the noise of the machine. And the only hospital food I like is cheesy jacket potato.”

Lily, who was also bored in hospital, missed her father Simon (41), an IT consultant and Aria (6).

The play therapist at Southampton General informed Lily about Spread a Smile. This charity is funded by National Lottery funds. Their entertainers lift children’s spirits in hospital, with all the fun happening online now because of Covid.

“Spread a Smile took my mind off being in hospital or feeling sick.” Lily said. “One of the sessions was art and the artist Laura and me drew owls and coloured them in. Now I’m drawing a whole selection of cartoon superheroes – Wonder Woman, Batman and Spider-Man.”

Lily participated in a Spread a Smile online session every week, sometimes one-on-one, but also in groups that Jake, Aria, and dad Simon could all join from their home.



4 High hopes: after an all-clear MRI, Lily and her family are waiting for a PET scan to confirm the cancer has gone

Alongside art, there were play and singing parties hosted by Spread a Smile fairies.

“They even managed to get Daddy dancing,” Lily laughs.

In advance of a festival make-up class Lily received a bumper box of bling – make-up, brushes and stick-on gems and tattoos. A magician performed a variety of amazing tricks to impress his young audience.

“Spread a Smile has kept Lily entertained,” Kirsty said. “She tells Jasmin, our organiser: ‘I’d like to do such-or-such this week’ and it’s arranged. Jasmin even organised a special drama session for Lily because that’s her favourite.”

After four months of wearing a leg brace for her recovery, Lily was finally able to remove it and underwent her final round of chemotherapy. Now, after an all-clear MRI, the family are waiting for a PET scan to confirm she’s cancer-free.

Meanwhile Lily is spreading plenty of smiles herself, going into Year 6 at Harestock Primary School in Winchester and welcoming a new family member – Rocket, an eight-week-old cocker spaniel labrador pup.

“Thank you to all National Lottery players for helping to support Spread a Smile” says Kirsty.

Lucy Jackson, chief executive of Spread a Smile, says: “We are so grateful for the National Lottery funding, which has enabled us to spread thousands of smiles to children like Lily.

“Our incredibly talented team of artists, fairies, magicians and musicians bring smiles and joy to seriously ill children and teenagers at their hospital bedsides, helping to reduce anxiety and offer a much needed distraction from long periods of time spent in hospital.”

