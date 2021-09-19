UK Weather: Met Office forecast reveals exactly when torrential rain will hit your area

Brits will be drenched in severe downpours today, with millions likely affected by the rainstorms.

The Met Office has issued an advisory of yellow weather that covers large areas of England. It includes a vast area stretching from north to south.

The southwest, Wales, as well as the farthest areas of the east and west of England will be affected the most.

Heavy showers will hit Brits from midday until midnight. This alert could lead to flooding.

The forecast for heavy rains in the next few hours means that roads and public transport may be affected.







(Image: PA)



The weather agency also warns there is a slight chance of power cuts and damages to homes and businesses affected by flooding.

Find out when the storm is expected to hit different areas of the UK by reading the following.

Where will the rain arrive?

Northeast

Newcastle and Sunderland, fully covered in the yellow warning, will start the day with overcast skies. Rain will begin at 9am and continue until noon, when heavy showers are expected.

Although the sun will try to break the cover, there is still a 30% chance for rain to fall. This can increase to 40% in the evening. The rain is likely to stop at 6 pm.

Yorkshire







(Image: met)



Areas such as York, Leeds, Sheffield, and Lincoln will wake up to clouds that will remain for most of the morning. From around 11am to after noon, heavy rain is expected for the next two hours.

Light showers with occasional sunshine will be possible, but there are less downpours in the north. From 6pm, expect dry skies with more clouds.

Northwest







(Image: PA)



The very western parts are likely to escape the storms but Greater Manchester, the Peak District, and areas further away from the coast are at risk of rainfall today.

Greater Manchester will see a rainy start to the morning, with heavy rains beginning at 7am and continuing until 8am. There will be 80% of downpours. After lunch, there will be a brief break with dry conditions from 10am to 3pm. Light showers are expected to return.

Midlands







(Image: James Linsell-Clark/ SWNS James Linsell-Clark/ SWNS)



Those living in Birmingham, Nottingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Peterborough will follow a similar pattern as the northwest. Showers will arrive earlier than usual, with a 50% chance for rain between 6am – 9am.

The sun will try to break through clouds at lunchtime, providing a respite from the grey skies. This day will be relatively dry compared to other parts of the UK, and rain is not expected to return until the end of the day.

London







(Image: PA)



London on the other hand will have a wet and dreary Sunday to end the weekend, with the first spots of rain appearing at 10am and returning at lunchtime. There is a 50% chance that rain will fall for several hours in the afternoon.

Greater London is likely to experience rain most of the day. The alert will expire at midnight. There will be further showers in evening.

South







(Image: Getty Images)







Want all the latest shocking news and views from all over the world straight into your inbox? We have the top royal scoops, crime dramas & breaking stories delivered in that Central Recorder style that you love. You’ll find all the information you need in our newsletters, from serious news to the glamour that you crave every day. You can unsubscribe at any time. You can sign up here – you won’t regret it…

Kent won’t be able to escape the weather warning, with the storm approaching from midday and lingering until 8pm tonight. Light showers will likely offset the effects, although there will be brief moments of sunlight.

Even the coast of Brighton will see showers. There will be a cloudy start and rain in the afternoon.

East







(Image: PA)



Only the furthest parts of the east of England are set to escape the downpours, such as Norwich.

Essex will experience a grey and dry morning. The rainfall starts at 3pm, and continues for several hours until the evening, most probably 9pm.

There may be some sun in other parts of the east, but it will be raining all day.

For the latest weather updates and breaking news stories from the UK and across the globe, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.