‘The Bodyguard,’ starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, is having a remake.

The movie that helped catapult Whitney Houston into being an international icon is getting a remake. In 1992, Houston achieved worldwide fame thanks to starring as Rachel Marron alongside Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer in Warner Bros. Studios’, The Bodyguard. Houston played the role of a pop star who is being stalked and manipulated by a fan. To protect herself, she turns to Costner’s bodyguard character. The two of them fall in love, despite Costner’s difficulties.

By the end of its theatrical run, The Bodyguard made over $400 million and was coined the “date night” movie of the year. The soundtrack, which featured songs by Houston and others, topped the charts for over a year. Houston’s signature ballad, “I Will Always Love You,” spent 14 weeks at No. Billboard Charts at No. 1. The movie and soundtrack were also toured worldwide. Houston credits the movie and the soundtrack for putting Houston at the top of her career. The success of the movie lasted nearly three years.

The popularity of Broadway musicals has increased in recent years. Now, Matthew López, a Tony-nominated playwright, has been hired to write a reimagined version of the film for Warner Bros, Variety reports. The remake will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan from Kasdan Pictures and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, both of Rideback. According to the report, Nick Reynolds from Rideback will be executive producing. Kasdan was both the producer and the writer of the original movie.

Since at least 2011, rumors of a remake have been circulating. Leads such as Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and Cardi B are all being considered. The casting decision has not been made public.

Houston’s career is reflected in the film. It is considered one of Houston’s greatest films. Costner selected Houston because of her refusal to perform, although the singer was initially reluctant. She would be unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts with her recording and touring schedules. Houston asked Costner to join her.