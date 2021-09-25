New couple alert! Marc Anthony, JLo’s Ex, made an entrance with a new girlfriend,Madu Nicola at the Billboard Awards

By Brandon Pitt
Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s Ex and father of her twins, was one of the stars that stole the show on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The singer made a surprise entrance with a new girlfriend, Madu Nicola! He seemed happy and enjoyed the occasion. In recent months, the singer has been linked to different models, but it wasn’t until tonight that this new love interest was confirmed.

The ‘Vivir mi vida’ singer and his mysterious companion wore matching outfits, as he was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while she wore a strapless black dress. The couple smiled happily before the cameras, and even shared a few kisses.

Once inside the Watsco Center, the singer and his girlfriend shared seats in the same row, and were located a few steps from the stage. After some performances, it was Marc’s turn. He sang ‘Pa’lla Voy’ for the first time on television.

