Is Kourtney and Travis Barker is Getting to Married In Mexico?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker preparing to tie the knot? According to reports, they are planning a South American wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Getting Married in Mexico’

According to Life & Style, Barker and Kardashian are growing together. She’s helped him board an airplane for the first time since 2008, when he barely survived a crash. They have decided to marry in Cabo. A source explains, “Mexico has always been special and romantic to Kourtney, and since Travis feels the same, they think it would be the perfect place to bring their two families together for a wedding.”

The two want a low-key ceremony that’s family only. Scott Disick won’t be invited to avoid awkward situations. Kourtney gives the entirety of the planning duties to Kris Jenner since all she wants is dancing and “lots of margaritas.” An insider concludes, “Travis loves everything about Kourtney… to marry her in a place as gorgeous as Cabo is truly a dream come true.”

Hard Left Turn

The opening paragraph of this story, while friendly and genuine, has nothing at all to do with the marriage story. Kardashian partially enables Barker to fly again. How that’s proof that they’re actively planning a wedding is left to the imagination.

The news came out in the middle of the month. They were already flying several weeks before that. Gossip Cop has seen no news about a Cabo wedding since then, so it looks like this story is entirely false. Barker and Kardashian can’t keep their hands off one another, so they’re having a grand old time dating. The question of whether this will lead to marriage is up in the air.

More Tall Tales

This outlet is obsessed with weddings and promotes them whether they happen or not. It promised a beach marriage for Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and their children years before marriage. It was also not successful with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, and Scarlett Johansson. They were supposed to wed in Greece but got married in New York.

One of the worst stories is a 2020 story in which Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get married in Napa Valley. They haven’t dated in over a decade, so that story was as wrong as it gets. This cavalcade of marriage stories proves Life & Style has no idea what it’s talking about. This story is false because it has no evidence to support the claim.