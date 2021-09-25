What does Daniel Craig think about giving up the James Bond role?

Speaking on the “The Graham Norton Show” about his upcoming James Bond movie “No Time To Die,” actor Daniel Craig gave fans all the details behind the 25th installment of the series, and expressed his gratitude for his years playing the iconic role.

“It’s everything,” Craig said this as he reflected on his time in the films. “It’s been close to 16 years of my life, and it’s been incredible to do these films.” The actor continued, “Bond films don’t get made very often … to have the opportunity to make these films has been the biggest thing in my professional career, clearly, but one of the biggest things my life, and it’s very emotional.”

Craig went on to say he was happy to be ending his role as Bond “on [his] terms” and will “miss it,” before adding, “I will probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over!” Talks of the next James Bond have already begun, even before “No Time To Die” has had the chance to hit the screen. Some have even suggested it’s time for a female Bond … but what does Craig think?