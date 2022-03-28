New CNN Boss Reportedly Trying To Poach Two Of MSNBC’s Biggest Stars, Including Joe Scarborough, Industry Gossip Says

CNN may be looking to recruit serious talent. One tabloid claims the network’s newest executive is eyeing a famous duo to help boost ratings. Let’s check in on CNN’s new direction.

CNN Top Brass Wants MSNBC’s Biggest Stars?

This week, National Enquirer reports CNN’s new head-honcho Chris Licht could mean trouble for MSNBC. Licht was formerly with Morning Joe hosts Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and sources say he’s eyeing the two for his network makeover. “When CBS hired Chris, he wanted Joe and Mika to head up his morning show, but they couldn’t get out of their deal with NBC,”An insider’s guide to cooking. “Now he’s trying the same trick at CNN, hoping this time he’ll pull it off.”

Is it? ‘Morning Joe’Moving Networks

We aren’t quite buying this story. While anything’s possible and there isn’t anything stopping Chris Licht from approaching his old colleagues, we doubt Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski would abandon their show so easily. They have hosted the show together. Morning Joe MSNBC has been their home away for more than 10 years since 2007. But even if loyalty wasn’t a factor here, it looks like things are going well for the pair over at MSNBC.

Recently, the network announced that it will begin April 4th. Morning Joe The scope of the expansion. The show was originally broadcast from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. but the network now has the show at 9 a.m. and it is now a 4-hour-long program. If the network has any suspicions that Scarborough and Brzezinski were flight risk, we doubt it would make such a big move.

And since MSNBC’s morning slot has beat CNN in the ratings for a while now, we doubt money is an issue. It is likely that the network will fight to keep Scarborough and Brzezinski around. CNN would also know that any attempt at poaching would be futile. Of course, we can’t say for certain what the networks or the anchors have planned, but if this tabloid’s past reporting is any indicator, it can’t either.

More Network Gossip from The Tabloid

The National Enquirer The network has a history of misreporting drama on its networks. In an earlier claim, the magazine claimed that CBS had plans to fire a reporter to save money. The magazine claimed that MSNBC was looking at Chuck Todd to replace Rachel Maddow. The magazine reported that Mika Brzezinski was growing increasingly unpopular behind closed doors. Morning Joe. Given the outlet’s salacious past reporting, readers should take its stories with a grain of salt.

