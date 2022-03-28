Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': ‘It’s in Your Plan!’ (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks on Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America”Plan by insisting that the anchor was used “Democrat talking points.”

Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”Specific mention made of one provision which would result in the end of Social Security or Medicare within five years.

Roberts quoted directly from the proposal. “All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”Roberts noted that the plan could impact popular programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Roberts turned to Scott and asked him, “Why would you propose something like that in an election year?”

“That’s, of course, the Democrat talking points,”Scott replied, but was interrupted immediately by Roberts. “No, it’s in the plan! It’s in the plan!”

Scott attempted to carry on his thought process, but Roberts cut Scott off again. “Hang on, Senator. It’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan.”

Scott persevered. “No one that I know of wants to sunset Medicare or Social Security. But what we’re doing is we don’t even talk about it,”Scott continued and added: “We ought to figure out how we preserve those programs.”

Forbes reports that Republican senators proposed a commission to balance government budgets within a decade. “Given that four of the five sponsors of this idea have signed on to the tax pledge to never, ever under any circumstances raise taxes, they are looking for programs to cut,”Forbes wrote. “They consequently take aim mainly at cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.”

Earlier this month, however, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced his opposition to Scott’s “Rescue America” plan.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,”He stated. “That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda.”



