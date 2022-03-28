Pixar’s Lightyear is headed to theaters after all

This year’s Oscars went to infinityAnd beyond with a new trailer for Disney•Pixar’s “Lightyear.” And, true to the celebration of cinema, it is confirmed that, unlike Pixar’s “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red,”The next film will go to theatres and IMAX.

Chris Evans, the voiceover for Buzz Lightyear (sorry Tim Allen), introduced this new clip. “Lightyear,” which wasn’t that different from the promotional materials already released, although there were a few new shots in there (not that we’ve been forensically cataloguing every shot, because that would be super weird, right?)

Even more significant than the new footage, is the news. “Lightyear”Theaters will receive the film, which includes large format theaters that are IMAX. This will mark the first Pixar animated film to be released in wide theatrical distribution. “Onward”Just a few days prior to the pandemic, the vaccine was released in the spring of 2020.

There have been various reports that Pixar animators were disappointed by their relegation to Disney+ original films, although they have been hugely popular – “Soul”The Oscar for Best Animated Feature was awarded last year. “Turning Red,”Published earlier this month, the record was set on Disney+

It stands to reason, nevertheless. “Lightyear,”Tangentially, part of “Toy Story”It would be theatrically exclusive to have a franchise, and carry with it the enormous weight and expectation (and large merchandise potential). It was far from a sure thing, though, so it is good to know that it will be hitting theaters – and IMAX too!

“Lightyear” stars Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Josh Brolin (as Zurg!), Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba and Taika Waititi, uncovers the origins of the famed space ranger and is fashioned as a hard sci-fi spectacle, directed by Pixar stalwart Angus MacLane.

It will be available in theaters and IMAX starting June 17.