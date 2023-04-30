Never date a single mom

Cal Hales and Jordan McHenry Hales, 2021 | Jordan McHenry Hales and Cal Hales, 2022 | Source: Facebook.com/jordan.mchenry.3 | Facebook.com/cal.hales

Jordan McHenry Hales revealed on TikTok, that unlike other women she had discovered a new way of becoming a wife. Social media user Jordan McHenry Hales revealed in a clip featuring her with her son that she used to be single and was 20 weeks pregnant.

She confessed to having no idea of how she would raise Linc alone as this was not the original plan. She didn’t anticipate that someone from her old life would reach out to help her through this difficult time.

Cal Hales, her ex-boyfriend from high school and husband now, asked her to date him despite the fact that she was pregnant with another person’s baby. Jordan’s ex-boyfriend was curiously asked what led to their breakup.

Mothers of two are a rare breed revealed It was “clear” that nothing had gone wrong between her and the ex-boyfriend. The couple found themselves in very different life situations after her ex-boyfriend graduated a year earlier.

Her ex-boyfriend was with her during her pregnancy, which made the path for marriage quick. The social media community couldn’t stop praising Jordan’s stepfather’s father.

Tie the knot, give birth, and celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Jordan was pregnant when she agreed to meet her ex. It felt like they had never separated! After rekindling the love between the two, they were engaged a month later. Perhaps they did not want to let anything come in their way, so they hastily got married.

Jordan posted their beautiful wedding pictures online. The couple tied the knot just a few short weeks after they got engaged. She wore white to show off her pregnancy, and reminded her husband that she carried another man’s baby.

Jordan's husband was by Jordan's side when she finally had to deliver her baby! The mother-of-one showed professional photos of their small family in her video, including her son.

What we did to become a family!

Jordan, in a TikTok follow-up clip from March 13th 2022 shared a short video. The bond between her husband and his stepson On their first wedding anniversary, they celebrated by watching Netflix after dinner and having takeout because their little boy had the flu. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by ordering takeout and watching Netflix after the boy went to bed.

She shared the TikTok video in April 2022. She was a teenager. revealed It was clear that they were “besties” when her husband swung him up and over and got happy squeals out of him.

Fan Written by It was destiny and Jordan’s ex-boyfriend “was meant to be the baby’s father.” Social media users, as expected, criticized Linc’s mother for her decision to marry Linc so soon.

Jordan’s marriage judged, leading her to speak up

Media had picked up Jordan’s story by March 2022. From single to married, it was a crazy one. The New York Post posted a story on Facebook that generated a variety of opinions.

Post was replied to Sayings They were interested to find out if Linc would meet his birth father or whether they would reveal that Cal is his “real dad.” A person told the couple to stop lying as they believed it would come back to haunt them, and another critic Written by:

The last thing you should do is date a mother who’s single.

The third Follower Thoughts on the Usefulness of The fact that you were married to an ex-boyfriend from high school and pregnant with his child was something to be “proud of”. Jordan stated clearly that Cal had reached out to Jordan, but another person was involved. The speculations:

She found a baby daddy who paid the bills …”

Someone else You can also read about the importance of this in our article He “felt bad” for this man, now living with Jordan. New York Post account on Facebook follower Another joke About the couple who “played around” before finding love!

Jordan posted a message to her fans on July 16, 2021. She was tired of the criticism and judgments she received for Cal and Jordan’s unconventional romance. Linc’s mother Share this article It was not a “shotgun” wedding that she had when six months pregnant.

Mothers of two are a rare breed revealed Cal and she tied the knot as they couldn’t wait because “they were in love”. She wrote her explanation over the TikTok video she posted that day, while in the background a fast forwarded Jordan talk was playing.

You can tell that the man is ecstatic by his smile and image. [Cal Hales] Face, it appeared that he and Jordan [McHenry Hales] It would be fine.

The images shared on Jordan and Cal’s respective Facebook pages showed their happiness since they got married. Linc’s father uploaded a picture in July 2021. The cutest family photos The picture shows him with his wife and son when the baby was a tiny infant.

Jordan Showed Off What her son looked liked She revealed that she was shocked to learn he belonged to her! Linc was smiling broadly in this photo as he watched his mother laugh and look down at him.

Cal posted a photo of the pair in January 2022. Posing with their Son Outside a building. Jordan’s wife didn’t look like she was able to do much. He couldn’t stop talking about his stepson And shared a photograph of him lifting the boy in the sky in March 2023.

Jordan and he seemed to be doing fine, judging by his expression and image. Little Linc looked happy in his stepfather’s arms, reaching out to kiss his lips as he took off in the sky.

