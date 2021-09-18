Netflix’s ‘Queen’s Gambit’ becomes center of defamation lawsuit

Former Soviet chessmaster Nona Gaprindashvili is making her move against Netflix.

Gaprindashvili, known to be the first woman to win the chess grandmaster title , filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing the streaming platform of false light and defamation for a line used in “The Queen’s Gambit” series.

The series, which has multiple 2021 Emmy nominations, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as she plays fictional chess prodigy, Beth Harmon. The commentator compares Beth to a real grandmaster of chess during the final episode.

“The only unusual thing about (Beth), really, is her sex. And even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men,” The commentator said.

In the complaint filed to the Central District of California courts Gaprindashvili’s attorney describes this line as “manifestly false,” “sexist” and “belittling.”

“Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘heightening the drama,’ ” says the lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY. “Thus, in a story that was supposed to inspire women by showing a young woman competing with men at the highest levels of world chess, Netflix humiliated the one real woman trail blazer.”

USA TODAY reached Netflix for comment.

Gaprindashvili has played at least 59 male opponents throughout her historic chess career, according to her attorney Alexander Rufus-Isaacs. He writes Netflix was privy to this information after it was stated in the Walter Tevis novel, from which the series is based, and after the streaming platform hired leading chess authorities as consultants for the critically-acclaimed show.

The lawsuit also adds that Netflix described Gaprindashvili as Russian “despite knowing that she was Georgian, and that Georgians had suffered under Russian domination when part of the Soviet Union.”

The 80-year-old chess player is suing Netflix for at least $5 million in damages and asks for an injunction that the line be removed from the series.