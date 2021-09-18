Jeopardy Mike Richards Firing Fans Have a Lot to Say About Episodes!

Jeopardy Mike Richards Firing Fans Have a Lot to Say About Episodes!
By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

Jeopardy! is airing a handful of Mike Richards-hosted episodes this week, despite his previous exit and firing. Richards was an executive producer on Jeopardy! Richards was an executive producer on Jeopardy! He was named the new show’s permanent host in August. He resigned from his position as host less than two weeks after he was exposed for making insensitive and sexist comments during a podcast. Then, on Aug. 31, he was officially let go from his producer roles on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

At the time Richards was fired, he had already filmed the first five episodes of Jeopardy! Season 38 which, The Wrap reports, is airing. The reason that episodes are still being aired is not always clear, but it could be due to the gameplay rules. The show’s producers may consider retaping all episodes unfair. While it may be the fair thing for those playing the game, seeing the disgraced Richards host knowing that his tenure was very short made viewers at home feel quite awkward.

Dead on Arrival

“Mike Richards, dead man hosting,” tweeted one viewer.

Awkward

“The Mike Richards Jeopardy episodes are so awkward. Can’t wait until they’re over,” wrote another Twitter user.

Lacking Accountability

“It’s so weird to me that jeopardy has not said a single word about mike Richards during the airing of his recordings this week lol,” tweeted journalist Chelsea Cirruzzo.

Latest News

Previous articleHow Ryan Phillippe Feels About His Kids Seeing Cruel Intentions
Next articleNetflix’s ‘Queen’s Gambit’ becomes center of defamation lawsuit

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder