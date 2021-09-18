Jeopardy Mike Richards Firing Fans Have a Lot to Say About Episodes!

Jeopardy! is airing a handful of Mike Richards-hosted episodes this week, despite his previous exit and firing. Richards was an executive producer on Jeopardy! Richards was an executive producer on Jeopardy! He was named the new show’s permanent host in August. He resigned from his position as host less than two weeks after he was exposed for making insensitive and sexist comments during a podcast. Then, on Aug. 31, he was officially let go from his producer roles on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.
At the time Richards was fired, he had already filmed the first five episodes of Jeopardy! Season 38 which, The Wrap reports, is airing. The reason that episodes are still being aired is not always clear, but it could be due to the gameplay rules. The show’s producers may consider retaping all episodes unfair. While it may be the fair thing for those playing the game, seeing the disgraced Richards host knowing that his tenure was very short made viewers at home feel quite awkward.
Dead on Arrival
“Mike Richards, dead man hosting,” tweeted one viewer.
It brings me a dark joy watching Mike Richards hosting Jeopardy knowing his days not just as host, but on the show entirely, are incredibly numbered
— Lucas (@LencusLoe) September 16, 2021
Awkward
“The Mike Richards Jeopardy episodes are so awkward. Can’t wait until they’re over,” wrote another Twitter user.
These final episodes made me ponder how Mike Richards could be considered a worthy host of Jeopardy. Guy is a scumbag.
Buzzy and Ken, Joe, David and Aaron all smoked him during their guest hosting gigs.
— Brian Cantor (@cantorpedia) September 16, 2021
Lacking Accountability
“It’s so weird to me that jeopardy has not said a single word about mike Richards during the airing of his recordings this week lol,” tweeted journalist Chelsea Cirruzzo.
Watching #Jeopardy this week, the only thing saving me from all the awkward is the fun of speculating if Matt Amodio will outlast Mike Richards.
— Erin O’Neill (@Erinindc) September 16, 2021