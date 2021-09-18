Pep Guardiola conveys his message to Man City supporters after ’empty seats’ in Champions League opener

Manchester City got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start, beating RB Leipzig 6-3 in a thrilling encounter at The Etihad on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola has urged more Manchester City supporters to attend their game with Southampton this weekend, after another thrilling performance at the Etihad.

City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 on Wednesday night to kick off their Champions League campaign.

The Bundesliga side gave Premier League champions a scare, with Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat trick to keep them in the game.

However, goals from Nathan Ake and Nordi Mukile own goal, Riyad Maharez, Jack Grealish’s, Joao Ccelo, and finally Gabriel Jesus secured all three points.

City had a great night, despite the fact that their Group A rivals Paris Saint-Germain managed a draw against Club Brugge.

It’s now four straight victories for Guardiola’s side in all competitions, who face Southampton at the weekend.

Guardiola requested a larger attendance for Saturday, despite their impressive performance against Leipzig.

“I would say the last three games we played here we scored 16 goals,” Guardiola spoke to BT Sport. “So I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday, we need the people next Saturday. Please.

“We’ll be tired. I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl, Southampton manager] is quite similar to the way they play.

“They are so, so dangerous with good quality, and it’s a really important game for us.

“So I invite all our people to come next Saturday, 3 pm, to watch the game.”

Guardiola was pleased with his side’s showing against Leipzig, with their attacking prowess on display against a side capable of going toe-to-toe with them.

“They never give up. They have a special way to attack. They play all or nothing,” He added.

“Against Leipzig, you never have the feeling that it’s over. I would say it was an incredible compliment for the team.

“They knew what was going on and responded well. However, it went to 3-1 after they scored 2-1. After they score 3-2, it goes to 4-2. We scored just a few minutes later, and that helped us tremendously.”

Grealish, in particular, impressed City, scoring his first Champions League goal, as well as registering an assist.

“Hopefully, it can be the first of many,” Guardiola said of his £100million signing goal. “I had the feeling that every day he is playing better in many things. I believe he will improve in the future. His contribution to the Champions League was significant. It was a good game, and I’m happy for him.”