Netflix’s Best Romantic Comedies

“The Kissing Booth”Trilogy (2018-2020, 2021).

Beth Reekles also wrote the books. “The Kissing Booth”Trilogy tells the story about Elle Evans (Joey King), a young girl who grew up alongside the Flynn brothers Lee (Joel Courtney), and Noah (Jacob Elordi). Elle and Lee were both born in the same hospital. Their moms were best friends from college so they naturally became best friends. But Elle complicates things when she develops feelings for Lee’s older brother Noah, who has always been protective of her. Lee and Elle have a list of Best Friend rules, one of which forbids Elle from being with Noah, but we all know what’s going to happen. A Kissing Booth has a lot to do with it, especially when it’s brainstormed by Elle and Lee themselves to fundraise for their school. Elle has to kiss Noah blindfolded, but the magic doesn’t stop there. Lee kisses Rachel blindfolded to find his soulmate. The complicated relationships continue in two more films. “The Kissing Booth 3.”