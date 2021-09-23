Netflix Promises to Reveal New “Secrets” in Britney Spears Documentary

By Brandon Pitt
Netflix is promising to expose the “secrets” of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship in a new trailer about the pop star’s legal battle.  

The streaming platform released the first trailer of its documentary Britney vs Spears on Sept. 22, in which director Erin Lee Carr tries to get to the bottom of Britney’s predicament. 

“What was going on inside the conservatorship? And why was she still in one if she was quote ‘OK’?” viewers hear in a voiceover, which notes there were “financial incentives” for father Jamie Spears, the conservator of her estate, and for “the lawyers.”

“Britney made other people a lot of money,” the narrator continues.

Per Netflix, Erin and journalist Jenny Eliscu worked to “delve deep into the tangled history of the conservatorship” that has been in place for more than 13 years. On Sept. 28, the full film will be streamed. 

In the trailer, a voiceover says, “No one would talk. Until they did,” revealing that “someone very close” to the conservatorship “leaked” a confidential report to the filmmakers. 

