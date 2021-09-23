Robert Fyfe dead aged 90

ACTOR Robert Fyfe, best known for his role in the BBC show Last of the Summer Wine, has died aged 90.

His manager, Maxine Hoffman, confirmed the tragic news of his death today describing him as the “most delightful client anyone could wish for”.

2 Robert Fyfe passed away at the age of 90 Credit: Alamy

2 Fyfe (L) starred in the blockbuster Cloud Atlas Credit: Alamy

She added that Fyfe was “a truly talented and versatile actor and much loved by everyone he worked with”.

Fyfe joined the Last of the Summer Wine as a case officer in 1985. He remained there until the final episode in 2010.

Morris Bright, Chairman of Elstree Studios, paid tribute.

“Sad to hear Robert Fyfe has passed aged 90,” He tweeted.

“The loveliest of people, we shared some very happy times on location for Last of the Summer Wine back in the late 1990s.”

He also appeared on shows like Coronation Street and Survivors.

Babel and Cloud Atlas were his film credits, where he starred with Jim Broadbent.

Fyfe died just weeks after Diana, his wife, passed away.

His three sons Nicholas, Dominic, and Timothy were left behind.