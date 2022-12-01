Netflix in 2023 will allow thousands of people to see content before others and offer feedback.

They go through test screenings before most movies are released in theaters. This allows them to gauge how the audience will respond. The feedback received from the screenings might lead to changes in storylines or the elimination of a particular character. This was earlier in the year. Variety reported Netflix launched an identical program asking subscribers to provide feedback. A new report says that the program has been growing rapidly.

Netflix is planning to increase the number of its subscribers to the program, from approximately 2,000 US-based users to thousands worldwide, in light of recent financial difficulties. The Wall Street Journal. It is also known as Netflix Preview Club.

Variety’s According to the report, Netflix Preview Club was in operation since May 2021. There weren’t many details about the program, but the WSJ According to a report, Don’t Look Up He was among the first to benefit.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix’s movie “Don’t Look Up.” Image source: Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Netflix members told Netflix they were too serious to watch the dark comedy. Director Adam McKay was fired along with his entire team. “used that feedback to dial up the comedic element of the film and make it appeal to a broader audience.” Don’t Look Up He was nominated for four Academy Award Awards and was elected to the Academy. The second most popular original film The service will stream all of your content. This is a huge win for Netflix Preview Club.

As WSJ Netflix must decide how much it can rely upon the information it gets from its members in the Netflix Preview Club. Netflix’s reputation has been built on creator freedom. This program will invariably limit that freedom. According to reliable sources, WSJ This “the streamer tries to be careful to share feedback but not force changes.” If they wish to make the changes, the creators have final say.

