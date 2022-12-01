Keira Knightley – Why Pirates Of The Caribbean would Flop

Disney decided to make one of their theme park attractions a blockbuster summer adventure in the 2000s. This was a very risky move by the House of Mouse, given that it was also an animated pirate film. The most recent outings of pirates on the stage had all failed. But Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl The blockbuster movie was so popular that it spawned an entire billion-dollar industry (you can check out the video). Our ranking of all Pirate Films The cast became overnight superstars thanks to this. One of the series’ actors, Keira Knightly, was confident the movie was bound to be a flop.

Recent research has shown that ABC News Film’s 20-year anniversary retrospective Love ActuallyDiane Sawyer spoke with many of the people who helped create this website. Criticized and loved by fans, romantic masterpiece To understand the film’s lasting success. The film’s director, Richard Curtis, recalls meeting actress Kiera Knightly (who plays Juliet in the movie) before her meteoric Hollywood rise and the thoughts she shared with the filmmaker about her upcoming swashbuckling film. Sawyer heard Curtis tell Sawyer:

Keira and I used to sit down together while we shot, saying: ‘What are you doing next?’ She said: ‘I don’t think it’s going to work. It’s a pirate film, and they always fail.’

It’s hard to fault the young actress who assumed the role. Pirates How could this movie fail? It would fail. Cutthroat Island. Renny Harlin’s film was responsible for making pirate movies go dormant. The Pirates Films have revived this genre.

It’s easy to look back now and laugh at Keira Knightley’s feelings at the time. Due to these three events, she became an enormous star. Pirates movies. Knightley is likely to Future returns not possible Pirates Films The franchise is refusing to end. Five films have appeared in the series’ main series. There are rumors about a possible reboot of the franchise or remaster. Since years. Recently, Margot Robbie was cast in a spinoff. However, she says that the studio is moving ahead. isn’t interested in moving forward Her idea.

While we don’t know everything, We know what the future holds Of The Pirates Franchise is this, even though Vocal fans and online petitions Disney is confident that the series can continue to move forward even without Johnny Depp’s role as Captain Jack. The company won’t let the billion-dollar franchise fail for too long, it is certain. I’m sure some take on the property will hit theaters in the not-too-distant future.