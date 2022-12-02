Amsterdam might soon ban pub crawls. This is bad news to Brits

AMSTERDAM wants to clamp down on pub crawls as well as further limit cannabis use, in an effort to eliminate nuisance tourism.

The city published proposal earlier this week to outline the new possible measures they will take to address the reputation of the city for being a party city.

According to TelegraphA potential ban on cannabis smoking would be implemented in the Red Light District. Party boats will not be allowed to dock in this area. Organized bachelor parties, pub crawls, and other similar activities could also be prohibited.

The city officials want to enforce early closing of cafes, bars and restaurants at night.

Others measures include the possibility of banning cannabis from Thursday through Sunday at 4 p.m.

Sofyan Mbarki, Amsterdam’s vice mayor, stated that “action is necessary to prevent nuisance and excessive crowding.”

“If we want to work together effectively towards the future, we need a long-term vision and measures.”

“Amsterdam is a world city, and bustle and liveliness come along with this, but to keep our city liveable, we need to choose limits instead of irresponsible growth.”

Femke Halsema is the city’s mayor. He has tried to prohibit tourists from buying cannabis-selling coffee shops for a while.

Foreigners flock to these cafes because it is legal for them to purchase the drug under certain conditions.

Although some café owners are concerned about losing their tourist business, locals have welcomed the change.

Resident Milan, 26 , Tell local media: “I was just chilling on my bed when I saw someone outside who just sat down and then he puked into the window.”

Last year, the city’s mayor proposed the ban to prevent drunk and rowdy tourists from populating the areas.

Only Dutch nationals could be allowed into the city’s 166 marijuana-selling shops.

Ms Halsema has previously stated: “Amsterdam is an international city and we wish to attract tourists, but we would like them to come for its richness, its beauty and its cultural institution.”

Cannabis is technically illegal in the Netherlands – possession of fewer than five grams (0.18 ounces) of the drug was decriminalised in 1976 under a “tolerance policy”.

The city’s mayor also wants to move the red light district out of Amsterdam altogether, with a proposal to build a five-story “erotic centre” With bars, small rooms in 100 and an “erotic entertainment” venue.