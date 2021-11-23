Netflix employees drop labor complaints

LOS ANGELES — Two former Netflix employees who criticised anti-transgender comments On Dave Chappelle’s TV special The company announced Monday that it has dismissed labor complaints and that one employee had resigned.

Terra FieldField, who is trans and a senior software engineer, announced his resignation on Sunday.

“This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I’m relieved to have closure,” Field said in a resignation letter posted online.

Chappelle’s “The Closer”First aired Oct. 1. The video was watched millions of times. However, Chapelle’s disparaging remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from activists. A group of 30 Netflix employees staged a walkout on Oct. 20 and joined a rally at the Netflix offices in Los Angeles.

Field was temporarily suspended by the company following a meeting with senior executives. However, he was quickly reinstated.

Field and B. Pagels-MinorA game launch operations manager and transgender worker filed a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board. They claimed that Netflix had retaliated against them to prevent them speaking out about their working conditions. “Netflix’s products and the impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We have resolved our differences in a way that acknowledges the erosion of trust on both sides and, we hope, enables everyone to move on,”Netflix made the statement Monday.

Pagels-Minor acknowledged that they were the Netflix employee fired last month after allegedly disclosing financial details about its payments. “The Closer.”Bloomberg included the information in a news article.

Pagels-Minor denied the allegations.

Netflix ran into a buzz-saw of criticism not only with the special but in how internal memos responded to employees’ concerns, including co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ assertion that “content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”

Sarandos also wrote that Netflix doesn’t allow titles that are “designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe ‘The Closer’ crosses that line.”

Netflix continues to stream the specials.