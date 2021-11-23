Scottie Pippen Declares He is the Better Teammate. Scottie Pippen’s Fellow Teammate Recalls Michael Jordan Always Texts Back

Scottie has been proving that there are sometimes hard feelings between former rivals and teammates in the sport of sports. Scottie Pippen, a hall of famer, has published his book. Some honest thoughts shared Michael Jordan, his Chicago Bull teammate. Many fans, as well as former players, have noticed his comments. Now, another of Pippen and Jordan’s colleagues, Scott Williams, is commenting on the former’s claims that he was the better teammate. Williams thinks Jordan is actually the most productive, partly because of the way he communicates with his teammates.

Scott Williams was a part of the legendary basketball team that won three consecutive NBA championships between 1990 and 1993. Following Air Jordan’s retirement from the league in ‘93, Williams would play alongside Scottie Pippen for one additional season, before he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1994. Despite having had more time with Pippen, Williams recently claimed that the Last Dance producer is the one who is more likely to text him back. And it sounds like the two chat on a number of occasions:

I text him and he always responds. I know he’s on the course, or going about his business with the Hornets or his car. I appreciate that. Like, ‘Hey, I see you’Good Morning America is going to have us on to perform The Last Dance. Are you ready? You ready?’ Little stuff like that. He’s like, ‘Yeah, my brother, I’M up. I’m ready to go.’ Little things like that mean a lot. I know plenty of times I’ve texted Pip and it’s been radio silence. Or Amare Stoudemire. ‘Hey, happy birthday, Stat,’Crickets, then. So you tell me who’s been the better teammate over the years?

The former player’s statements to Daily Herald His relationship with Michael Jordan seems to be a clear picture. While it definitely doesn’t appear that the two talk on a regular basis, they still seem relatively friendly with one another. It is possible that some people thought this was the sort of relationship Jordan and Scottie Pippen shared in their post-professional basketball years. However, Pippen’s recent statements seem to indicate that he wasn’t friends with the Space Jam star then and isn’t today.

In Unguarded, his newly released memoir, the veteran athlete doubled down on the fact that he was not pleased with ESPN’s The Last Dance. Not only did he confirm the docuseries, “upset”He also claimed that the show was his only. “glorified”He is also known as His Airness. According to reports, Jordan Brand had creative control over the doc. The former small forward stated that he and MJ were the ones responsible for his issue in a separate interview. They did not share the same close relationship Many believed that they did, and the Emmy-winning series proved it.

The show, which was somewhat controversial, was seen by and featured quite a few former NBA players who were involved in the NBA during that time. ‘90s. Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith, also weighed in on the statements, saying that the documentary was not a “fictitious story.” Former Chicago Bull Charles Oakley , who spoke out ahead of the release of his old teammate’doc was mostly satisfied with s book. The situation was discussed by Charles Barkley was a little more direct He said that the new sentiments were just a way to make Chicago icons famous and sell books. He also stated that the player should’ve found a different way to air his opinions.

Apart from the Last DanceDiscourse aside, another Bulls player has spoken out about the teammate aspect. Toni Kukoč, who was with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during their second championship three-peat, named Pippen as His favourite on-court partner . While Kukoč did call Jordan the “best” skill-wise, he highlighted Pippen’s team-oriented style of play as a plus.

The seemingly one-sided conflict between one of the NBA’s best duos has definitely taken on a life of its own and, at this point, it doesn’t look like Scottie Pippen is quite done talking. It’ll be interesting to see what he might share next and how any of his other basketball peers choose to respond. You can watch the stream while you wait to hear more. The Last DanceGet Netflix and ESPN+ for your entertainment.