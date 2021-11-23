A study has shown that chewing gum “traps 95%” of Covid particles in the mouth.

SCIENTISTS ARE claiming to have discovered a novel way for people against Covid.

A chewing gum experiment could be used as a prototype to trap coronavirus particles

1 The chew could trap Covid particles, which would prevent people from spreading the deadly bug. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Study results showed that gum may reduce the amount of virus found in saliva, and can help prevent transmission in infected individuals who talk, cough, or breath.

This special gum contains copies of the ACE2 protein that is found on cell surface.

The virus works by infecting cells with its viruses.

However, in experiments, viruses attached to the ACE2 in chewing gum caused viral loads to drop by more than 95%.

A University of Pennsylvania research team discovered that chewing gum tastes and behaves like regular chewing gum.

Researchers said it can be stored at normal temperatures for many years and that chewing it will not cause any damage to the ACE2 proteins molecules.

They suggest that gum could be used to lower viral loads in saliva. This would enhance the benefits of vaccines, and would be especially useful for countries without vaccines.

While the gum isn’t yet available for general usage, it is a promising step towards limiting spread among infected persons.

The best thing anyone can do to protect themselves and others right now is to make sure they have the latest vaccinations.

You will not be eligible for a booster shot unless you have two doses.

A booster shot can be booked for those who have already had one of these and are at least 40 years old.

Everyone able to get their extra doses have been urged to come forward, as it means they will be fully protected by Christmas Day.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Getting your Covid-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS.

“While the government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected, we have very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe.

“The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab – so please get your vaccines as soon as you can so we can keep the virus at bay.”

