‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Says Logan Roy Gets UTI in Season 3

Brian Cox spoke with The New York Times ahead of the season three premiere of “Succession.”

In the new episodes, he said his character Logan Roy deals with various obstacles, including a UTI.

Cox also warned that fans can expect Logan’s “demonic” side to come out this season.

Logan Roy, the fictional CEO and chairman of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar Royco on HBO’s “Succession,” overcomes countless barriers to achieve and maintain his post.

On the Emmy-winning show’s forthcoming third season, a series of infections serve as the latest test for the Roy patriarch, actor Brian Cox told The New York Times on Wednesday.

“In this season — I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this — but at one point he has a UTI infection,” According to the Scottish actor, 75-years-old Cox. “He gets these little infections that are thrown as obstacles in his way.”

UTI is a condition where bacteria infects a portion of the urinary system. UTIs can lead to more serious conditions if left untreated. However, Cox didn’t elaborate on the severity of his character’s infection.

"There's a lot to be dealt with in this season. I won't go into details because that would be giving it away," He added.





Brian Cox stars as Logan Roy on “Succession.”



Peter Kramer/HBO







For much of the show’s first two seasons, the audience gets to know Logan through his relationship with his children. He accepts Connor (Alan Ruck), engages in a power struggle Kendall (Jeremy Strong), shows some affection for Shiv(Sarah Snook) and exhibits impatience towards Roman (Kieran Cullkin).

Cox recognizes that the mystery behind the business magnate is part of the show’s intrigue, and only in select moments, like the “Boar on the Floor” scene from the third episode of season two, do we see the “the full demonic him.”

The new episodes promise more intel on exactly who Logan is, separate from his family. “There are moments when that demonic him comes out. Because he’s quite angry,” The actor was clear.





The first two seasons of “Succession” are currently streaming on HBO.



HBO







Season two of “Succession” ends with the future of Waystar Royco (and the Roy family) in limbo after Kendall refuses to take the blame for a corporate cover-up and goes off-script at a televised press conference, exposing Logan as the culprit instead.

Cox is not sympathetic to the billionaire family, even though each member of the Roy family has their own issues and complicated relationships.

“I have empathy but not sympathy,” According to him, The New York Times. “The Roys suffer a great deal from a different kind of want, which is the want of having too much as opposed to not having.”

Season three of “Succession” premieres October 17 on HBO.