NBA Superstar Steph Curry To Host The ESPYs In July

Current Finals MVP Stephen Curry of the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will host this year’s ESPYS live from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20. The event celebrates the year in sports by recognizing major achievements, remembering unforgettable moments and honoring the leading performers and performances.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” said the four-time NBA champion. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

Curry may end up presenting a lot of trophies to himself. He’s had quite a year.

The superstar point guard not only won the NBA title this season with the Warriors and was named Finals MVP, he also became the first player to hit 100 3-pointers in the Finals, surpassed Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history, was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team — which honors the 75 greatest players in NBA history — and was named the MVP of the All-Star game.

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” said Executive Editor-At-Large of ESPN Content Rob King in a statement. “Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

Beyond the game of basketball, Curry co-founded Unanimous Media with a goal to elevate diverse voices and shine a light on narratives that need to be heard with a focus on family, sports and faith-based content. Among its growing slate, Unanimous Media executive-produces the ABC sports reality competition series Holey Moley, currently in its fourth season.

Last year, Comcast NBCUniversal made its first-ever Global Talent Partnerships deal with Unanimous Media. The multi-year pact spans first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects and DreamWorks Animation.

Unanimous Media is also producing — with Portal A — Level Up with Stephen Curry for Snap.

Erick Peyton, co-founder of Unanimous Media, will serve as a co-executive producer on the ESPYS.

ESPN previously announced that former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; author, athlete, and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service; and broadcaster, hall of famer and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $165 million for the V Foundation over the past 29 years.

The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.

The show airs live July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.