Taika Waititi teases an unexpected love triangle in Thor: Love and Thunder

As the name implies, Thor: Love and Thunder is a love story that will deliver plenty of action. We know from the trailers that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is hardly over Jane (Natalie Portman), who comes back into his life in Love and Thunder. Not only that, but Thor 4 gives us a different kind of Jane. She becomes Mighty Thor and gets to rock the Mjolnir hammer that Thor lost in Ragnarok.

But is there love in the cards again for Thor and Jane? After teasing that the “love” part of the title might not be what fans expect, Taika Waititi just detailed a surprising love triangle for Thor 4.

Mind you, Love and Thunder spoilers follow below.

Will Thor and Jane get back together?

Love and Thunder writer and director Taika Waititi explained a few weeks ago that the film is a love story.

“I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love,” Waititi said. “On paper, it feels kind of cringy to me, but there’s a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing.”

But this is where Waititi’s Thor 4 teaser took a strange turn. “I think most people will assume that the love story is between Chris and Natalie,” Waititi said. “I can’t promise that what people think is going to happen in this film will happen.”

And just like that, the director destroyed expectations that Thor and Jane might get back together again. Not only that, but one of the Love and Thunder trailers features Thor kissing a mysterious woman.

The Thor 4 love triangle

Then again, we expect Marvel’s trailers to mislead fans. Similarly, the cast and crew are bound to lie in interviews to prevent spoilers from leaking.

With that in mind, we have another puzzling remark from Taika Waititi, who addressed the love in Thor 4. During the global press conference for Love and Thunder, he signaled there will be an unusual love triangle in Thor 4. One that won’t involve Jane and Thor. Well, not directly.

Instead, it looks like Thor’s current weapon, Stormbreaker, might be jealous of Mjolnir, which still has a place in Thor’s heart:

Yeah. And Stormbreaker, I don’t know if this is the way anyone else thought about it, but you gotta remember Stormbreaker’s made of Groot’s arm. Well, you know, the handle is. And so Groot was like a teenager when he did that. So we felt like Stormbreaker was a young wif and had only just been born about five or six years ago. So it had to feel a little bit like an adolescent and it was like it was going through changes.

We do see Thor’s incredible love for Mjolnir in the trailers when he discovers his trusted weapon is still alive, despite Hella (Cate Blanchet) having destroyed it many years ago.

Mjolnir’s new powers

But it won’t be Thor who uses Mjolnir in the new movie. The hammer belongs to Jane now, and we see her controlling it in the trailers. Again, MCU marketing clips are meant to deceive. But it sure looks like Mjolnir now flies to Jane rather than Thor when both of them are in its vicinity.

What the trailers confirmed is a new Mjolnir power. In addition to Lightning and flying, the hammer can be split into various pieces when thrown. The result is a spray of magical projectiles that hit the enemies and then return to the hammer, reforming Mjolnir.

Is Mjolnir part of the love triangle? Well, we have no idea if Mjolnir has any feelings whatsoever — or if Stormbreaker does.

As for Thor and Jane, we think we know what happens with these two, but we won’t get into any of that here. There’s a huge Love and Thunder plot leak that spoils the entire Thor 4 story.

