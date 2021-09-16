Natasha Parker Finally Gets A Move On From Her Past

Bachelor in Paradise alum Natasha Parker is ready to move on from all the drama she’s faced in Season 7. Brendan Morais, her ongoing relationship with Pieper James, caused severe pain for her. Natasha got caught up in the middle and could have lost her chance of finding love by spending too much time with Brendan.

Pieper and Brendan said their final goodbyes after their alleged plans fell apart in front of them. As a consequence of upsetting Bachelor fans, both have lost thousands of followers on Instagram. However, Natasha’s following has grown more than 200k since the drama began. Natasha now wants to get over the drama and forget about the past. What did she say?

Natasha went to Instagram to share her thoughts and how she’s embracing the positives of it all. She shared a beautiful photo of herself at the beach. She said, “So much love and gratitude for every single person that has validated I feel on this wild paradise journey…I see you, I feel you, and the love has been unmatched 💗 Cheers to letting go of the past! Let the good times roll 🍾 #bachelornation y’all know what’s up 🙌🏾.”

Former Bachelorette and current contestant on BIP commented saying, “I’d give you a rose every single day baby. Love you ❤️.”

When Brendan and Pieper finally hit the road, he said to the remaining cast members, “This environment, I guess, isn’t where we wanna be at this particular moment.”He continued, “I think you all know, and I am well aware of, this is the girl I wanna be with, and I feel comfortable in saying that, so I appreciate all you guys, but I’m gonna leave with her and we’re gonna do that on our own terms.”

Pieper has since updated fans that she and Brendan are working through things.

Brendan made the mistake of saying the women were “disgruntled females.” Since then, several contestants have added that description to their Twitter bios. Jessenia Cruz’s profile says “Dog obsessed, Disgruntled female”

The time will tell if Pieper is meant for Brendan. While they have shown a lot of love for one another, Bachelor Nation is not seeing the two together. Fans witnessed Wells Adams giving Natasha flowers at the ceremony so that she could start fresh and search for love.