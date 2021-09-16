Rumours Rise About Madelyn and Chase Stokes Getting A Divorce

Popular gossip outlet Deux Moi is notorious for its blind items, but after three separate submissions regarding Madelyn and Chase flooded in on Sept. 15, 2021, fans started to think there might be some merit behind them.
One item claimed that Madelyn and Chase were supposed to attend the Met Gala together as one of the “It couples” Anna Wintour invited, but bailed at the last minute.
Another blind claimed the couple had already broken up, and that Chase attended an event where he flirted with other people, looking “very much single.”
The pair haven’t been spotted out together recently, and some fans even theorized that Chase was having a “boys’ night” as recently as a week ago, with bachelor Tom Felton of the Harry Potter franchise.
Although neither side has confirmed nor denied the breakup rumors made, Madelyn posted a tribute to Chase on September 16, 2021. In a series of photos on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to you, nerd,” with a single heart emoji. This has been taken by many as a sign they don’t have a split, but others disagree.