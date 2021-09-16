Joe Biden’s Admin Busts The Truth Behind Nicki Minaj’s White House Invite

Rapper Nicki Minaj and the Covid-19 swollen testicles series are getting even more nuts. She claims she was invited to the White House. However, President Joe Biden’s administration said that it only gave her the option of a far less glamorous phone call. Minaj shared on Twitter that she was invited to the White House. This could be because of her hesitation to get the vaccine.

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde, so they know I mean business, “ Minaj tweeted, in part.

In conversation with NBC News, a White House spokesperson did note that officials did contact Minaj, but not for an in-person visit.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

Minaj said Monday that her decision to not get the shot was because of comments made by her cousin in Trinidad about a friend who had testicles swelling after the vaccine.

Countless experts such as Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, the minister of health in Trinidad and Tobago where Minaj was born, and Dr. Anthony Fauci shot down the prospect of her sentiments having any truth.

In good old social media war fashion, Minaj also came toe to toe with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Megan McCain, comedian Stephen Colbert, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On the other hand, Conservative commentator Candace Owens and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson gave their support.