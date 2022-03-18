Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t have dated Colin Jost in High school

Scarlett Johansson says that she would not have given Colin Jost a chance at high school.

The “Drew Barrymore ShowOn Wednesday, she was shown a picture from her high school of her future husband.

She answered “Yes” when asked if she would have dated him back then. “I don’t think so, no.”

The "Black Widow" actress was shown a photograph of her then-husband as a teenager. Barrymore asked Johansson whether she would have dated Jost as a teenager. Johansson was very honest.

“I don’t think so, no,”She said. “Firstly, my brother had that same haircut… I just can’t.”

She continued: “There’s no way… I mean who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? Like what hairdresser was like, ‘I’ll try this’?”

Johansson and Jost were engaged in 2019. The couple got married in 2020. Their first child was born in August 2020.

Rose Dorothy, Johansson’s 7-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, is also Johansson’s mother.

In a Interview with People December 2021Johansson spoke out about Cosmo, her son with Jost, and said that he was his. “great”And has been “making all the fun discoveries like feet.”

“It’s the best,”She told People. “I mean, feet, who knew? There they are… life-changing.”