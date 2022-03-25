Nancy Pelosi Would Sneak into College Dining Room to Steal Ice cream

Nancy Pelosi claimed that her college days are over “stealing ice cream”From the dining room.

The US Speaker of Congress stated that she attended a strict women’s Catholic college.

The following is a discussion on the “River Cafe Table 4″Podcast, she stated that she now eats ice-cream for breakfast

Nancy Pelosi claims that she would sneak into college at night to steal icecream. Now she has it for breakfast.

On Tuesday, Ruthie Rogers will be speaking to me. Episode of iHeartMedia “River Cafe Table 4” podcastAccording to the US Speaker of The House of Representatives, she has enjoyed chocolate ice-cream for many years.

The Congresswoman, 81 years oldPelosi said her first memories of frozen desserts stemmed from her brother bringing vanilla ice cream home. She didn’t like the flavor so she hid it under her mattress. Pelosi later attended Trinity College, a Catholic women’s college located in Washington, D.C. She said that she and her friends used to sneak into college dining halls to steal ice cream.

“Our college it’s not exactly a culinary delight,”Rogers heard her tell: “We used to go in the middle of the night down to the dining room and break into the freezer to get ice cream.”She confirmed that the college knows her habits years later.

“Now it was locked, so you could only lift it a little bit and put the scooper in there and pull it out,”Pelosi recalled her methods, “It’s hard to tell a flavor in the dark, but you could tell if it’s chocolate or not, but peach, strawberry, and the rest that kind of come together.”

Rogers was also told that Pelosi and Rogers would order pizza to distract the guard while the rest would steal the cream.

Rogers asked the Democratic politician who served as Representative for California from the United States since 1987According to her website, there are rumors that she eats breakfast with ice cream.

“No, it’s not an urban myth. It’s convenient — it’s right there, it has a long shelf life, you don’t have to worry about it,”Pelosi stated, adding that an unconventional breakfast is “a great way to start the day.”

Pelosi has spoken before about her love of chocolate and ice cream. James Corden, appearing on The Late Late ShowOn April 14, 2020, she displayed the impressive variety of flavors that her family keeps in their freezer.

Pelosi was criticized for showing her high-end refrigerator at the time. The New York Post reacted negatively to this. Priced at $24,000 and filled with $13 pints Jeni’s Ice Cream. According to Politico, she was confronted by backlash from Republicans. A Trump campaign attack ad featured the Trump campaignIt claimed that it was not sensitive to the economic devastation caused COVID-19.

Pelosi responded to Trump’s criticisms during an interview on MSNBC, April 2020. Politico reported that she said to MSNBC’s Nicolle Walla it was less dangerous than Trump’s suggestion of using disinfectant to combat the virus. “I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess that’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs, as he was suggesting.”