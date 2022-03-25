Is “The Lost City” a Post-Credits Scene?”

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead “The Lost City”

“The Lost City,”It is currently in theaters and will soon be streaming on Paramount+. Although it may be based upon a romance novel, there are still plenty of opportunities for a sequel.

As the film suggests, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), and Alan (Channing Tatum), could be the start of a new franchise. Together they end up on a massive treasure hunt — albeit somewhat begrudgingly in Bullock’s character’s case — across the world. It’s filled with romance, comedy, and of course, a semi-twist ending.

But we won’t spoil that part. If you’re here, you’ve been on that hunt, and you want to know if there are any post-credit treasures after the fact.

Yes, indeed. There is a post credit scene. “The Lost City.” Well, technically it’s a mid-credits sting. But there is one final piece of the story — and it’s a pretty good laugh.

We meet Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer at the beginning of the movie. He’s a trainer whose last name is also Trainer. But he’s also a former military man, so when Alan and Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) can’t get actual law enforcement to help them track down Loretta, they call him in.

Jack is a great action hero, and promises Loretta that he will have her back in a few days. He does save Loretta, with Alan struggling to keep up. Jack is unfortunately killed very soon after. Although his brains didn’t actually get on Alan, a lot of his blood did.

But, rest assured, Brad Pitt doesn’t truly die in “The Lost City.”Mid-credits: Loretta and Alan are found together at a meditation retreat, similar to the one that Alan shared with Jack Trainer. We see Jack sitting behind them as they find their peace and Jack is alive and well.

He grabs their attention and scares Alan. They want to know how Jack survived. Jack replies that he did it by will. Jack quotes the myth that 10% of humans use their brains. He says that when Jack was shot, he just started to use some of the remaining 10%.

Jack Trainer will continue to live. Perhaps even a sequel. “The Lost City”Get one.