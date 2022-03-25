Diana Irion reacts to Naomi’s disappearance

Diana Irion, the mother of Naomi Irion, a Nevada teenager who has disappeared, is Diana Irion.

Naomi was kidnapped from a Walmart parking garage on March 12.

Insider asked Diana if it felt like she was being a celebrity. “shot in the chest”To find out her daughter was missing.

Insider spoke to the mother of a Nevada teenager who was missing and shared her heartbreaking story about how she found out about her daughter’s disappearance while living thousands of miles away in South Africa.

Naomi Irion was waiting to catch a shuttle from her job at the Panasonic factory in Panasonic around 5:30 am on March 12. A nondescript male approached her car and got into it. He then drove away with her inside.

Naomi’s car, which was less than a mile away from the parking area two days later was found abandoned with evidence inside indicating her disappearance. “criminal in nature,”According to police

Naomi vanished just a few short months after she returned home to the US to live in the same place as her older brother. Naomi had graduated from high school in South Africa where her parents worked for US diplomats in Pretoria.





Naomi was last seen in this outfit just before she was kidnapped.





Lyon County Sheriff’s Office









Interview with Insider, Thursday: Naomi’s mother Diana Irion said that her husband woke Naomi up at 3-4 in the morning to inform her that Naomi was missing.

“It was like being shot in my chest,”Irion stated. “My heart just exploded with pain and I felt like I was going to die. I still feel that way all the time.”

Irion claimed that the Embassy took place. “really good care”The family was making preparations to return to the US to assist in the search for Naomi.

“They sent me a doctor because I was in shock. They gave me medication so I wouldn’t have to go to the hospital.



Panic attack



Oder something on the plane,” she stated.

Irion, along with her three younger adopted children, also endured the 36-hour journey.





The suspect responsible for Naomi’s abduction is shown above.





Lyon County Sheriff’s Office









Casey Valley, Naomi’s older brother, stated that Naomi’s disappearance was all the more tragic because she was her family’s. “miracle” baby.

Valley claimed that his mother had a miscarriage just before Naomi was born. When Diana was in her final stages of pregnancy with Naomi and Diana, doctors advised that Naomi would also die from amniotic fluid depletion.

Doctors “expected her to basically gasp for breath and pass away as soon as she was born and she didn’t,”Valley spoke.

“That was an actual miracle that brought Naomi into our lives and we need another one,”He added.

Valley believes he will finally see his sister, stating that he is optimistic. “if anyone can make it through this kind of thing, it’s Naomi.”

“We have hope.”

Naomi is 5’11” and 240 lbs, with brown hair. Her septum and both nostrils have been pierced. One of her angles has a smiley-face tattoo. Last seen in a blue Panasonic shirt, gray sweatshirt, and Ugg boots.

Anybody with information about Naomi’s disappearance should contact Detective Erik Kusmerz of Lyon County Sheriff’s Department at 775-577-5206, extension. 2, mentioning case number 22LYO068. Kusmerz can also be emailed at [email protected] Secret Witness of Northern Nevada is available at 775-322-4900 with anonymous tips