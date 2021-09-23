Naga Munchetty says Prince Philip’s mustard prank wouldn’t be allowed in her house

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was left with a sour taste this week while discussing one particularly messy prank Prince Philip played on his grandchildren.

For BBC documentary Prince Philip:The Royal Family Remembers, members of the Royal Family were reviewing their fondest memories of the Duke. One particular story stood out.

Prince William recalled in the documentary: “One of the games he used to enjoy playing was when we used to go for family barbecues.

“Instead of like a mustard pot we’d have a mustard tube, a squeezy mustard tube.

The Duke of Cornwall admitted that the messy prank used to “get him in a lot of trouble” with his grandmother the Queen.

Elaborating, Prince William said: “He enjoyed those jokes, he enjoyed messing around with the children and being a grandfather.”

But Naga didn’t reckon the prank would do very well in her own household, as she quipped: “Messy, messy.

“I’m not sure that would’ve gone down too well in my house because my mum did like things very neat and tidy!”

She explained: “The joke was a hit and stayed with the family.”

“You pretend the eggs are boiled and you smash someone’s hands together. I’m sure there is.”

And it’s no wonder Naga doesn’t fancy having such a mess in her own house, as her swanky pad is a haven of style and sophistication.

Her living room is decorated with a cream leather couch, a glass coffee table and plenty of decorative elements.

In a sweet gesture to her husband James Haggar, Naga has a photo frame filled with the letters J&N made up of tiny photographs on a dresser in the lounge.

Naga shares her home with her husband James Haggar. She also has at most three cats. Their adorable photos are prominently featured on her Instagram.

BBC Breakfast airs every day at 6am on BBC One.