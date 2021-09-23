Naga Munchetty says Prince Philip’s mustard prank wouldn’t be allowed in her house

By Brandon Pitt
BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was left with a sour taste this week while discussing one particularly messy prank Prince Philip played on his grandchildren.

For BBC documentary Prince Philip:The Royal Family Remembers, members of the Royal Family were reviewing their fondest memories of the Duke. One particular story stood out.

Prince William recalled in the documentary: “One of the games he used to enjoy playing was when we used to go for family barbecues.

“Instead of like a mustard pot we’d have a mustard tube, a squeezy mustard tube.

“He used to take the lid off and put it between your hands, and then squish your hands together and fire the mustard into the ceiling.”



Prince William
Prince William opened up about a prank his grandfather would play

The Duke of Cornwall admitted that the messy prank used to “get him in a lot of trouble” with his grandmother the Queen.

Elaborating, Prince William said: “He enjoyed those jokes, he enjoyed messing around with the children and being a grandfather.”

Zara Tindall admitted the prank never failed to result in a mess, as her brother Peter Phillips added: “I actually think the marks are still there!”



Naga Munchetty
Naga admitted the prank wouldn’t fly in her own house

But Naga didn’t reckon the prank would do very well in her own household, as she quipped: “Messy, messy.

“I’m not sure that would’ve gone down too well in my house because my mum did like things very neat and tidy!”

She explained: “The joke was a hit and stayed with the family.”

But it appeared Naga had one memory of a messy prank of her own, as she later wondered: “Is there another way to do it with eggs?



(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 2020 Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor. - Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said on March 4, 2021 after he was transferred to a cardiac unit in London. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William said Prince Philip ‘loved being a grandfather’

“You pretend the eggs are boiled and you smash someone’s hands together. I’m sure there is.”

And it’s no wonder Naga doesn’t fancy having such a mess in her own house, as her swanky pad is a haven of style and sophistication.

Her living room is decorated with a cream leather couch, a glass coffee table and plenty of decorative elements.

In a sweet gesture to her husband James Haggar, Naga has a photo frame filled with the letters J&N made up of tiny photographs on a dresser in the lounge.

Naga shares her home with her husband James Haggar. She also has at most three cats. Their adorable photos are prominently featured on her Instagram.

BBC Breakfast airs every day at 6am on BBC One.

