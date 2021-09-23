Married at First Sight UK – Fans SHOCKED as Luke ‘dumps’ wife Morag and declares ‘I’m done’ ahead of tonight’s episode

By Brandon Pitt
MARRIED At First Sight fans were left gobsmacked as Luke Dawson appears to call it quits with Morag Crichton insisting “I’m done”.

In last night’s instalment, the couples headed to visit their partner’s home as they get a taste of their future together outside of the experiment.

In a dramatic preview clip for tonight’s episode, the couple reached boiling point, with Morag revealing she doesn’t see a future with Luke – despite him confessing his love to her.

“I just feel like running for the hills,” she said with a pal telling her “I just don’t feel like it’s going to work.”

Meanwhile, a distraught Luke admits that he feels like an “absolute mug”, declaring “I’m done.”

