The simple test that can predict your risk of UK’s biggest killer

THIS simple test could predict your risk of the UK’s biggest killer, experts have found.

One in four Brits dies from heart disease every year. Research shows that walking up stairs can help you detect it.

The British Heart Foundation suggests that more than a quarter of all deaths in the UK are down to heart disease.

This equates to approximately 460 deaths per day, or one every three seconds according to data.

Experts at University Hospital A Coruna, Spain, said that being able to climb four flights of stairs without stopping is a sign that your heart is healthy.

They claimed that those who are able to complete the task in under a minute have better cardiovascular function.

Most people use the stairs in their home every day and the experts said the simple activity is officially classed as “vigorous exercise” – and could help prevent a heart attack or stroke.

Walking up the stairs burns more calories than running, and increases muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness.

What are the signs and symptoms of heart attacks? When this happens, the heart muscle loses vital oxygenated blood. If left untreated, it can lead to heart muscle death. But what are the symptoms? Because symptoms of heart attack can vary from one person to another, it can be hard to identify the signs. The most common signs include: chest pain, tightness, heaviness, pain or a burning feeling in your chest

pain in the arms, neck, jaw, back or stomach

for some people the pain and tightness will be severe, while for others it will just feel uncomfortable

sweating

feeling light-headed

becoming short of breath

feeling nauseous or vomiting

Lead author Dr Jesus Peteiro, a cardiologist at University Hospital A Coruna, Spain, said: “The stairs test is an easy way to check your heart health.

“If it takes you more than one-and-a-half minutes to ascend four flights of stairs, your health is suboptimal, and it would be a good idea to consult a doctor.”

Dr Peteiro’s team compared the results with those obtained from exercise trials in a laboratory.

The results showed that one and a quarter calories are burned for every 10 steps climbed, and one for each 20 steps taken down the stairs.

Dr Peteiro stated that the purpose of the test was to provide a quick and affordable way to assess heart health.

He added: “This can help physicians prioritise patients for more extensive examinations.”

The findings were based on 165 patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease. Patients with this illness experienced chest pains and shortness-of- breath while exercising.

FITNESS FIRST

In order to test their fitness levels they were made to walk or run on a treadmill. The intensity was gradually increased until the participants were exhausted.

Measured as metabolic equivalents, METs – an indicator of oxygen consumption, exercise capacity was determined.

After a rest period of 15-20 minutes, participants were asked to climb 60 stairs quickly and without stopping.

Researchers compared the METs attained during treadmill testing and the time required to climb each of the four flights. Participants who completed the task in under 40-45 seconds were more likely to achieve 9-10 METs.

Patients who had to complete the exercise in less than 90 seconds scored less 8 METs. These patients are three times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease, according to previous studies.

The treadmill test was also used to generate images of the heart for assessing its function during exercise.

The organ that functions normally indicates a low risk of developing coronary artery disease. The results were then compared to the stair climb.

During the treadmill examination, 58% of those who completed the stair climb in less than 90 seconds showed abnormal heart function.

This compares to only 32% who could climb the stairs in under one minute. Dr Peteiro stated that the correlation between stairs time (or exercise capacity) and the length of the climb would be the same in the general population.

A single MET is the amount oxygen that a person takes in, or how much energy they expend, during one minute of relaxation.

STRING TEST

But if climbing up and down the stairs sounds like too much hard work, another team of experts says you can gauge your risk of heart disease by using just a piece of string.

Experts from the journal Circulation wrote that even if your body mass index (BMI) is low, you may still be at higher risk for heart disease.

According to experts, people who have excess fat around their organs and mid-section are more at risk of developing heart disease.

You can complete the string test by simply taking a piece string and cutting it to the same length that your height.

You will then need to fold it in half and wrap it around you waist.

If the string touches or overlaps, you’re at a healthy weight. However, if it isn’t meeting the ends, then your visceral cholesterol levels are high.

Visceral fat is fat that surrounds your vital organs and abdomen.

Too much can cause disease such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and other conditions.

