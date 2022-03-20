Kyiv Calling – Ukrainian punk band recreates Clash hit ‘anthem’Resistance

Ukrainian punk band Beton have reimagined The Clash’s hit single London Calling as an “anthem”This is “solidarity and hope”During the Russian invasion.

The trio – Bohdan Hrynko, Oleg Hula and Andriy Zholob – recorded the new version, titled Kyiv Calling, on Thursday and Friday this week in a music studio in the city of Lviv.

The lyrics are featured in the song “Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls”And criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin with the lyrics: “Phony Putinmania has bitten the dust.”

A music video accompanying the song includes footage from family and friends, along with colleagues and volunteers, showing the Russian attacks that took place in Ukraine, from Kharkiv and Kyiv.

The track was mixed and mastered by Danny Saber, a producer who worked with Joe Strummer (lead singer of The Clash) before his passing in 2002.

Proceeds from the song will go to the Free Ukraine Resistance Movement (FURM) – a citizen-led network bringing together 30 non-governmental organisations from across the country.

Zholob, the guitarist and vocalist has been working in the orthopaedist department treating soldiers and war casualties since the start of the war. Hrynko, the drummer and vocalist, and Hula, the bassist and vocalist Hula, have joined the territorial defense force and will take up arms if requested.

Beton is currently recording in Lviv at Skyborn Waves Studios, Recording their resistance single Kyiv Calling (Beton/PA).

Zholob stated: “Many Ukrainian musicians are now on battlefields or in territorial defence. This time they’ve changed guitars to guns.

“We hope this song shows Ukrainians’ spirit and our defiance to Russian aggression. The Clash were one of our inspirations when we fell in love with punk rock and music in general, there is no snobbery or pretentiousness to the music, they had something to say and voiced their opinions against human anger.

“London Calling epitomises all of that and we are very happy to be able to take this iconic classic and turn it into our own anthem with new meaning and life.”

He also added: “We are glad it is being played not just in Ukraine but around the world as a symbol of solidarity and hope. Our country will defend our hard-won liberty and protect our right to self-determination.

The late Joe Strummer (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) PA Archive/PA Images – Kirsty Wigglesworth

“We have no doubt about our victory, we are proud to be Ukrainians and feel support from musicians abroad. This means so much!”

Ostap Kyvdyk, international secretary, FURM said: “FURM calls on the world to listen to the call from Kyiv. For us the music of the Clash is the music of freedom. We must stop the new iron curtain falling.

“London Calling was the call sign of the resistance of Britain when it stood alone against the Nazis.

“We want Kyiv Calling to be the symbol of resistance to the new aggressor in Europe. No surrender. No compromise peace.

“For Ukraine, peace is not just the absence of war. Peace is the unity of Ukraine. FURM thanks the Clash for their support in our darkest hour. Bring on the dawn.”