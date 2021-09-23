Mystery of woman who spoke perfect English but didn’t know her name ‘solved’ and there’s a bizarre TV link to Friends

THE mystery of a woman found on a rock at sea in who speaks perfect English but can’t remember her name has been solved, friends claim.

The Central Recorder reported that the woman, a middle-aged lady, was covered in scratches after she was spotted by fishermen and called rescuers from Krk (Croatian).

A mystery woman covered in cuts and scratches sparked an international appeal to find out who she is

5 Friends recognised her as Daniela Adamcova, a former jewellery maker to the stars in Hollywood

Cops issued an international appeal to help identify the woman – who they dubbed “professor” because of her language skills.

Friends in Los Angeles now recognize her as Daniela Adamcova. She was a jeweler to Hollywood stars.

Her jewellery is featured in movies and TV’s Friends. A string of A-listers have been known to love her designs, including Barbra Strreisand, Diana Ross, and Brigitte Bardot.

Daniela, 56, is believed to have been born in Slovakia and lived in the USA and Ireland for a while.

It is unknown what she was doing in Croatia, or how she managed to climb over sharp rocks to reach the island where she was saved last week.

Officials stated that the blonde, 5ft 4in tall, had survived many nights without any help from bears.

A 14-strong team rescuers used 4x4s and hiked two miles to reach her at the remote outcrop.

She didn’t have a passport, nor a phone. She couldn’t even tell us where she came from or who she was.

She was also so weak that she couldn’t even drink a drop of water.

According to sources, her accent drifts between “professional English” and Eastern European – making it nearly impossible to establish her nationality.

Police attempted to use AI technology in the hopes that a computer could recognize her from social media or international databases.

It was media coverage that finally led to the solution of the mystery.

‘100 PER CENT HER’

Her friend Kelecic Miriam, a Slovakian woman living in Zagreb, Croatia, recognised her and posted a photograph of her holding necklaces on Facebook.

The woman contacted the Croatian police who were also informed by Slovakian journalists of her identity.

Others in California recognised her through the appeal as well.

Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast the mystery woman was Daniela, known as Dana, who worked as an artisan at a company where she was a manager in 2015.

She had been placed there by a charity that helps the homeless, she said.

The company’s landlord Tyler Madsen allowed Dana to live there rent-free so she could save up money before moving to Ireland in 2015.

“I recognised the woman in the photo immediately,” Nina spoke last night.

“The second I saw her picture, I sent it to Tyler to confirm that it was her, which he confirmed.”

Tyler added: “One hundred per cent—there is no doubt in my mind it’s her.”

Dana had also lived in the US decades earlier, and led a much more glamorous lifestyle before apparently falling on hard times.

In 2008 a Slovakian newspaper wrote a glowing profile on her titled “Brigitte Bardot wears my jewellery.”

It said she left Communist Czechoslovakia in 1984, aged 19, to go to fashion school in the US.

Because none of her family wanted her to go, she went alone.

Later, she married a Hollywood producer. This is how she started making jewellery for TV and film.

According to reports, her designs were worn by Friends’ cast members and in other TV shows.

Diana Ross, Supremes diva, is reported to have been inspired by her work and purchased a few pieces.

5 Nina Smidt, centre, recognised Dana, right, from when they worked together in 2015 Credit: Instagram

Dana divorced her husband in 2000 and returned to Slovakia, where she remained until 2008.

Then she moved to Ireland where, according her family, she worked in homeless shelters.

She then returned to Trencin in western Slovakia where she continued making jewellery. She is single and has no children.

According to her friends, she likes to travel alone.

ISLAND MYSTERY

She is now being treated in hospital after the September 12 rescue.

The caller said that he and his wife first saw her on the shore just one day earlier.

He said: “We saw the woman on the shore in a very inaccessible part.

“I thought maybe she was on a walk because she didn’t show that she needed help. She didn’t wave, call or anything.

“The next morning we saw the woman in the same place. We were already suspicious of it. It is very cool to be at sea on September nights.

“We saw her nervously walking up and down and when she saw us, she started yelling and waving. We approached the shore to see what was going on.”

A local told news site 24Sata: “It’s weird that she was looking in the area at all. It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks — literally razors that cut the rubber on your shoes.

“There is no life or animals except maybe wild boars or bears which know how to swim to here in search of food, but this is a rarity because there is no food, nothing.

“A woman that age certainly could not swim that distance, it needs exceptional strength.”

5 The woman so weak she could barely take a sip of water when rescuers reached her Credit: AP

5 She had spent several nights alone on a rocky outcrop in Krk, Croatia