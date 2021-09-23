Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sneak out of posh Beverly Hill restaurant after going Instagram official

ADELE and boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed dinner at a posh Beverly Hill restaurant last night after confirming their romance on Instagram.

After Central Recorder revealed that they had been secretly dating in July, Adele, 33, and her 39-year-old sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul made it official on Instagram.

The couple reunited on Monday night at swish Beverly Hills hotspot Wally’s, and were spotted sneaking out the back of the restaurant in a bid to keep a low profile.

Adele, an ex-East London girl, looked stunning in a leopard print jacket and fur trim, as well as black skinny jeans with stiletto boots.

Rich was dressed in a white tracksuit with a flashy watch and both were wearing face masks.

Rich, who is married to three children, acts as a sports agent for many NBA stars, including LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Rich is valued at $46 million with more than $1 Billion in deals for high-profile clients.

Forbes named him one of the top 10 most powerful agents in sports, ranking him at No. The list ranked him 9th in 2020.

Adele – who shares son Angelo with ex husband Simon Konecki – now lives in a £7.7 million Beverly Hills mansion home and boasts 15 Grammy Awards.

Adele is the most successful female singer of all time, with record sales and the revenue she has earned from selling out tours, amassing a huge fortune.

In 2016 the singer was said to have made an incredible £40 million and by 2017 her fortune rose to £125million, making her the youngest act in a list dominated by ageing rockers such as Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John.

However, as of 2020 it is estimated this had shot up to a whopping £140 million.

Adele has also been teasing that she’ll release a new album and her pal Alan Carr – who officiated her first wedding – revealed he has listened to the “amazing” new tracks ahead of its rumoured release next year.

