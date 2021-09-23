Inside Married At First Sight stars Morag and Luke’s incredible transformations since the show

By Brandon Pitt
In
MARRIED At First Sight fans might be left doing a double-take at these pictures of Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson.

The pair, who had a rocky romance on the show until he performed a striptease for her dressed as a fireman, have had something of a “glow up”.

Married At First Sight stars Luke and Morag looked very different on Instagram

Married At First Sight stars Luke and Morag looked very different on Instagram
She has shared a series of glam snaps with her followers after finding fame

She has shared a series of glam snaps with her followers after finding fame

Pictures she posted on Instagram show the pair looking happier than ever alongside shots where she looks incredibly glam.

Writing under their couple pictures, followers were filled with praise for her man, with one writing: “Luke looking very handsome.”

Another said: “How 🔥 does Luke look in this pic x.”

Others had kind words for Morag with one writing: “Gorgeous! Love you on mafsuk.”

In one picture of them together Morag imagines what they’re saying writing: “Luke ‘tonight’s gonna be a good night’ swipe. ‘don’t kick off or take any sips of Prosecco’.”

Another, showing her wearing the word “savage” around her neck, was captioned: “The necklace said it all!!!”

Inside Married At First Sight stars Morag and Luke's incredible transformations since the show

There was also a shot of Luke and Morag with their co-stars Adam and Tayah, suggesting both couples are still together.

In a nod at the show’s non-stop drama she wrote: “Lettsss gettt readyyyyyy tooo rumbbblleeeee!!! Ding ding ding 🥊.”

Morag made no secret of her disappointment when she turned up to marry Luke, and even took him shopping in a bid to change his appearance.

However, her continued disinterest in him left the fireman disappointed, asking: “What more can I do? I’ve changed my image.”

However, in recent days they have managed to turn their relationship around, with Morag boasting about their night of passion.

The 31-year-old veterinary nurse now has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram

The 31-year-old veterinary nurse now has nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram
Morag with Luke on the day they met - and wed - on Married At First Sight

Morag with Luke on the day they met – and wed – on Married At First Sight
