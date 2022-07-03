My story is finally being believed by people. I was taken hostage by aliens while returning home from work.

ONE OF THE MOST IMPRESSIVE WORLD RECORDS “alien abductees”He feels vindicated because people are now starting to believe his incredible story.

Travis Walton, who disappeared for five days in Arizona’s mountains, has maintained that he was abducted and experimented upon by extraterrestrials.

3 Travis Walton, pictured above, claimed to have been abducted in the Arizona Mountains in 1975 by aliens

3 After being shot into the air by extraterrestrials, he went missing for five days

3 Although many didn’t believe his stories initially, the more he discredits the claims of those who disagree with him, the more support he gets from the public

Travis, a lumberjack at the time, vanished in 1975 without trace after he and his crew claimed that they saw a UFO in a forest.

Travis was initially suspected by police of being murdered by his crew. However, Travis mysteriously reappeared five day later and claimed that he was taken into a spacecraft by aliens.

Travis, who claims he is still afraid of the ‘beings that took him’, spent years fighting back against sceptics. He has taken numerous lie detector tests, and even written a book that debunks every theory.

Central Recorder spoke out, saying, “When you go out in the public, instead of “there’s that crazy man”, it’s now “Hey, could I get a photo with you?”

“People who are authoritative talk to me. For example, police officers. Many officers that I have encountered see things while they’re on patrol.

“Various NASA employees have sought me out. There’s a general shift in perception that this is a genuine, real phenomenon.”

Travis says he and his crew saw a fire in the sky in front of them on November 5, 1975 as they were leaving work, then realized it was a clearly defined metallic disc as they got closer.

Travis got out the car to see what they believed was a spaceship, and they walked towards it.

Travis dived behind a log to hide from the spaceship’s loud sounds.

Then as he tried to stand up, he was knocked down by a ray of blue light – similar to a laser beam – and thrown into the air.

Crew members said to cops that they thought he’d stepped on a mine because it threw him at so much force. They also believed he had already died.

When he arrived, he was surrounded by small creatures that he believed to be aliens.

He spoke at a festival marking the 75th anniversary the Roswell UFO crash. “They weren’t little green men. They were small and stature, hairless, and very large eyes,”

He continued, “I think there’s other reports with similar descriptions, but I don’t think that necessarily means that they all come from the same place or the same family.”

“It was very blurry and I had some double vision but I could see the outline of these forms around me. They appeared to be doctors, but I realised that they weren’t. He added that he had flipped out when his vision improved and he could see the forms around me.

“The one that was closest to me – I tried to hit it away – but I felt like I could hardly move my arm.

“It was more of a push than a hit because I was so weakened but the creature felt soft and lighter than I expected. It fell back into one that was standing near it,” Travis explained.

“I backed away, and bumped into a shelf. I looked around and saw a variety of tools or instruments. I quickly grabbed one and began flailing at it.

“They stopped and stood there staring at me and that stare was in my nightmares for many years after that. I couldn’t tolerate that stare.”

Travis claims he was able to get out of a door, into a narrow passageway and then into another room that had a control panel.

An unknown humanoid in a space helmet appeared, then took the victim to a separate room. There, he was set up on a table with a mask that rendered him unconscious.

He woke up next to the road, about 15 miles away from the place he had disappeared, just outside of Snowflake in Arizona.

Travis and his crew have used 12 lie detectors to verify their story.

Travis, unaware he’d been away for five days, was able to walk into town and be described as “looking” by everyone who saw him. “devastated” “shell shocked”.

Travis had to fight to convince people of what happened. He was scrutinized by locals, the sheriff’s department and members of the public after his story broke.

Travis was even subject to a series of psychiatric tests to show he is mentally stable.

“People were desperate to explain it away, ‘Oh he was hallucinating on drugs’,”He stated.

“Well, what about my urine and blood samples being tested by Maricopa County medical inspectors? Drug screenings found no trace of any drug in my body.

“If it’s drug hallucination, then how can seven people have the exact same hallucination?” It’s impossible. It’s absurd that they are saying the exact same thing in every detail.

“The evidence regarding what happened to us would have been sufficient to convict someone of murder in an American Court of Law – it would be an open and shut case.

“You got seven people testify about the same thing, let alone the fact that they all passed lie detector tests, there are seven witnesses saying this happened.”

Travis indicated that, while he accepted the events that happened to him, he still has fears about what took him.

“I still experience fear about it,”He saId.

“I was amazed, my son saw one of these black triangle UFOs back at 2001 with his girlfriend.

“It flew straight up, stopped right above us.

“And my son said to me, “Dad, dad, should we pull over so that we can take a photo?”

“I said, no, no, keep going. And I was surprised at myself that I still have that much fear.”

He said: “I would, if I had the opportunity to learn it, I would like to think I would be open to discovering exactly what happened to me. That I could overcome my fear and find out.”

Travis is still standing by his story and believes that people can change it. “take it or leave it.”

He says that he isn’t sure, but he does say that he believes it. “sure”The government knows the truth about what happened to him. It has suggested that disinformation campaigns may have been behind the entire thing.

“I still believe that what happened to me was extra terrestrial,” Travis said.

“Some people speculate that the government did this.

They think they took midgets and had them surgically altered to make this impression to scare our strategic enemies.

“It’s so far fetched, there’s no way that was not humans with surgical alterations.

“These were definitely beings not of this earth.”