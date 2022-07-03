How Long Did It Take for Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck to Get Along?

After a romance filled with jet-setting around the world and quarantining during COVID-19, Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas decided to end their relationship in January 2021. According to CosmopolitanThe couple was dating for about 10 months. 

Affleck and de Armas meet in late 2019, on the set Adrian Lyne’s “Deep Water,”per People, conflicting reports surfaced as to whether sparks flew right away. People was told by one source that sparks flew right away. “Their physical chemistry was so intense on set. It’s all anyone could talk about.”One other said to the outlet that they kept it private and stated that there was no need for them to. “signs of romance.” Shortly after making the erotic thriller (in which they play husband and wife), it became apparent that they took things offscreen. 

The world was locked down in COVID-19 lockdowns March 2020. Affleck, de Armas and others were Photos taken together while on vacation in her native Cuba. They returned to Los Angeles together to self-isolate. “the pandemic’s only tabloid celebrities”By The Washington Post. Many times, you will see these dogs out-and-about in casual housewear. They also smooch while wearing masks (via). The CutAffleck and de Armas were able to find hope in a dark time through their pandemic-borne romance. Things became tense when de Armas wanted to leave Los Angeles. An insider said that de Armas wanted to leave Los Angeles. People, that simply wasn’t an option for Affleck “since his kids live in Los Angeles.” 

