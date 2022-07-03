Adele is Devastated by the Reaction to Vegas Residency Postponed

Adele was shocked at intensity of the fan reaction over her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, telling BBC’s “Desert Island Discs”Lauren Laverne, host of the show, said Friday that she was unable to face backlash. “shell of a person.”

Her January Instagram announcement that the Caesar’s Palace shows were not happening as planned was met with immediate outcry from ticketholders, and her tearful video was widely criticized.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,”Laverne was informed by her of her last-minute decision not to renew the residency. It would have been valid from January through April.

“I was a shell of a person for a couple of months. I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal,”She continued, stating that the shows would be rescheduled “very, very soon.”

Laverne was also informed. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.”

The Oscar-winning singer didn’t specify when they would be rescheduled. She only said that she was. “working on it,” adding, “I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with because that just leads to more disappointment.”

Adele presented a two-hour concert at the London Palladium in November. It aired on NBC in March. The audience was a who’s who of celebrity guests, including Idris Elba, Emma Watson, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Mel B, Daniel Kaluuya, and Naomi Campbell.