My holiday was completely ruined after the check-in girl’s tiny mistake with MY passport

A WOMAN was furious at being forced to miss her holiday after a mishap at check-in that was not her fault.

Jennifer McKechnie’s hopes for a break in the sun were dashed after her passport was damaged by the check-in staff and she wasn’t able to replace it.

4 The Belfast local’s holiday nightmare started before she even was able to take off

4 She has warned others on the perils of a damaged passport

McKechnie took to TikTok to vent about the alleged check-in woman’s blunder and the refusal of the passport office to help her.

The last-minute mistake meant she couldn’t jet off for her holiday and was forced to stay at home in Belfast.

“The check in girl ripped it when she scanned it and her supervisor said it was too damaged for me to fly…

“Waiting to hear if they will refund it,” the infuriated creator said.

In a warning to others, she explained how the passport office will only provide an emergency replacement if it is lost or stolen – not damaged.

She had to wait an entire month for a replacement.

Recalling the frustrating series of events, McKechnie said: “Passport ripped at check in….

“Can I get a new one?”

She continued: “Flight already left, but there’s another flight tonight.”

The camera then pans to a dark and closed-looking passport office and another clip of McKechnie carelessly chucking her now useless passport to the back seat.

“Passport office said no!”

Users flocked to the comments to ask more about the questions about the holiday drama.

“Seriously! Why did they say no,” asked one.

McKechnie replied: “You can only get an emergency one if your passport is expired or lost.

“I said I’ll go throw it in [the river] Lagan but they just said no.”

Another user shared her frustrations. “I was here once cost a fortune.”

“Let’s all be united, this is unacceptable,” wrote an third.

To the comments, the woman responded: “Have a passport coming and will try again….hopefully will get a refund for the holiday since jet2 ripped it not me.”

4 The passport office could not help her to get an emergency passport