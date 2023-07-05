Adele: Fans who throw objects at performers are ‘losing it’

Adele called out the recent disturbing trend of fans throwing things at onstage performers, jokingly telling fans she would “f–king kill” them if someone dared to try that at one of her concerts.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s–t on stage, have you seen them?" Adele said to the audience she addressed during her Las Vegas residencies in reference to instances where artists such as Bebe Ballerini and Kelsea Rexha were hurt by objects that concertgoers had thrown onto the stage.

During a pause in her show to give out merchandise using a T-shirt gun, the “Hello” singer continued on by jokingly cautioning the crowd that she would fight back if a similar incident happened to her.

“I f–king dare you,” Adele said. “Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f–king kill you.”

“Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people,” the singer continued, referencing her T-shirt gun. “I’ve been seeing these people — these people lost it, can you imagine?”

You can watch video of Adele’s comments below.

Adele discusses concert-goers who throw things at performers: “I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.” pic.twitter.com/vy680y8ekm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2020

Adele’s comments come just over two weeks after singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the head by a phone thrown onstage by a concertgoer during a performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, leading the artist to be rushed off stage immediately following the incident and brought to a local hospital. The 27-year-old audience member who allegedly threw the phone was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.

A bracelet was thrown at a Boise concert by a fan and struck the eye of country star Kelsea Bellerini. Ballerini, who had initially wiggled at the impact of the bracelet, urged her fans not to throw things and instead alert security when they feel unsafe.

"I want to say about what just happened, all I care about is keeping everyone safe," Ballerini told the crowd. "If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight. If anyone's pushing too much, or you just have that gut feeling or anything, always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?"