Shoppers rush to Best Buy for the $530 65in4K TV scanner for only $329. Top brand discounts

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on a television priced at $529.99.

Fire TV comes fully loaded with apps that allow buyers to watch movies, channels and more.

The Smart TV Game Mode allows you to have a much better gaming experience. It reduces input delay and displays your controls almost instantaneously on the screen.

Alexa Voice Remote is included with the TV and has voice controls programmed in it. This allows you to easily control the power, volume navigation, input switching, as well as the playback, audio, and video.

The Apple AirPlay feature allows you to connect your iOS device.

Tech experts from around the world have given it three out of five stars in their reviews.

The television “gives big-screen, physical form to Amazon’s Fire TV streaming system,” a pro with CNET Just this month, the company has made a new product announcement.

The publication’s Geoffrey Morrison went on to explain how the TV “leans hard into Alexa” with its full Amazon Prime Video integration.

“It also has other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus,HBO Max“And more” he said.

According to a report by, “people who want a smart TV with Amazon Fire and are looking for a medium-sized TV in a bedroom should consider the Toshiba 65″ Class C350.” Tom’s Guide.

The wide viewing angle makes it ideal for watching sports and shows in large seating areas. RTings The electronic.

According to RTings, the TV has a flicker free backlight which reduces duplication of images.