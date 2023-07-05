Shoppers rush to Best Buy for the $530 65in4K TV scanner for only $329. Top brand discounts

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on a television priced at $529.99.

Customers can save $329.99 on the Toshiba 65″ Class C350 Series Smart FireTV, normally valued at $530.

The living room essential is fully equipped with Fire TV so buyers can easily use apps to stream movies and channels

2

Fire TV comes fully loaded with apps that allow buyers to watch movies, channels and more.Photo Desk: Clear Credit.
Fans of the electronics store can get the Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for only $329.99

2

Toshiba 65″ Class C350 series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart FireTV is only $329.99 at Electronics stores.Credit: Getty

Fire TV, the living room essential, is equipped with apps that allow buyers to watch movies and subscribe to channels.

You can also find out more about the following: Smart TV The Game Mode allows you to have a much better gaming experience. It reduces input delay and displays your controls almost instantaneously on the screen.

Alexa Voice Remote is included with the TV and has voice controls programmed in it. This allows you to easily control the power, volume navigation, input switching, as well as the playback, audio, and video.

The Apple AirPlay feature allows you to connect your iOS device.

Best Buy shoppers rush for best-seller $360 Apple Watch scanning for just $179
I'm a deals expert – this Best Buy phrase can save you hundreds on top gadgets

Apple AirPlay allows you to easily share photos, videos and music from your Apple devices to the TV.

Tech experts from around the world have given it three out of five stars in their reviews.

The television “gives big-screen, physical form to Amazon’s Fire TV streaming system,” a pro with CNET Just this month, the company has made a new product announcement.

The publication’s Geoffrey Morrison went on to explain how the TV “leans hard into Alexa” with its full Amazon Prime Video integration.

“It also has other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus,HBO Max“And more” he said.

According to a report by, “people who want a smart TV with Amazon Fire and are looking for a medium-sized TV in a bedroom should consider the Toshiba 65″ Class C350.” Tom’s Guide.

The wide viewing angle makes it ideal for watching sports and shows in large seating areas. RTings The electronic.

According to RTings, the TV has a flicker free backlight which reduces duplication of images.

